Nissan Qashqai preview event, May 2021Nissan Qashqai preview event, May 2021

News

New Qashqai goes on VIP tour of Nissan dealers in the UK ahead of deliveries

  • This is the third generation of the SUV
  • Invitations are going out to up to 30 people for each showroom visited
  • One-to-one appointments are being held in Covid-secure environment
  • Eight orders taken at Alexanders York Nissan

Nissan customers in the UK are getting a special preview of the new Qashqai before first deliveries take place in the summer.

Pre-production models are currently on a seven-week tour of Nissan dealerships, with up to 30 people invited to check them out at each Covid-secure showroom via one-to-one appointments that last about an hour.

Augmented reality video content is being shown after the unveiling of the SUV, with sales staff on hand to answer questions.

This is the third generation of the Qashqai, which originally launched in 2007, and Nissan says it sets new standards for distinctive design, dynamic handling and advanced technologies.

Nicolas Verneuil, sales director for Nissan Motor (GB), said: ‘Since it defined the crossover category over 10 years ago, and despite welcoming an ever-growing list of competitors, Qashqai remains the leader in the segment in terms of sales in the UK in the past year.

The new Nissan Qashqai is unveiled

‘With this latest instalment, Nissan delivers “Qashqai-ness” and evolves it, with notable improvements in fit and finish, infotainment software and connectivity, and electrified powertrains, including the first European application of Nissan’s much-heralded e-Power system.

‘Our dealers and VIP customers alike are all delighted to experience All New Qashqai. It’s a terrific car.’

One of the dealerships visited in the early weeks of the tour was Alexanders York Nissan, and general sales manager Darren Turner said: ‘The event was a great success and the reaction to the new car from our customers was overwhelmingly positive.

‘Our appointments were fully booked and we were delighted with the outcome and the eight orders we took at the event.

‘All New Qashqai certainly impressed our team here too. If it drives as good as it looks, it will be fantastic.’

The range is priced between £23,535 and just under £38,000.

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

