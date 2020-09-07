Charging an electric car might have just got easier thanks to a new smartphone app.

Called Zap-Pay, the new app allows EV owners to charge across multiple providers using a single service.

It’s run by Zap-Map, which is a service that shows EV owners the location of public charging points across the UK.

The app includes the map of charging locations, as well as live status updates, charging history, PDF VAT receipts and 24/7 customer support.

The firm behind the app hopes it’ll make charging an electric vehicle easier.

EV owners currently have accounts with different charging providers, and while many allow users to pay using a contactless card, a recent survey of more than 1,600 EV drivers by Zap-Map found 68 per cent were concerned about being able to access a charge point when needed.

Rachel Maclean, the UK government transport minister, said: ‘It should be as easy for drivers to charge their vehicles at public charge points as it is to pay for petrol or diesel. This is why I have made services, such as the one launched today, a personal priority as we transition to zero emission vehicles.

‘As the EV market continues to go from strength to strength, journey planning and paying with one app or membership card must also follow – Zap-Pay will help do just that, propelling us towards cleaner towns and cities and a zero emission future.’

Ben Lane, CTO and joint managing director at Zap-Map said: ‘More people than ever are buying an EV, but providing a seamless charging experience is essential to accelerate this shift, cut carbon emissions and clean our air. We already buy much of our shopping with the tap of a finger – Zap-Pay means that EV charging is now the same.

‘No one should need dozens of accounts, apps and cards to charge their car. With one simple app, drivers can now simply plug in and the app manages the rest.’

Zap-Pay will launch initially for use on the Engenie network, with ESB EV Solutions, LiFe and Hubsta joining soon after. The service will then be spread across more UK networks in 2021 to cover the whole country.