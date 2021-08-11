Log in
Robert Forrester, Undercover Big Boss crop, 12th August 2021, ITV:Studio LambertRobert Forrester, Undercover Big Boss crop, 12th August 2021, ITV:Studio Lambert

News

New trailer released for Bristol Street Motors CEO Robert Forrester’s appearance on Undercover Big Boss tomorrow

  • ‘Being the boss, most people would say I was completely unreasonable’ – Robert Forrester on himself
  • ‘There’s no way he’s done a hard day’s graft in his life’ – Worker’s verdict on disguised Forrester
  • Programme to air on ITV at 9pm on Thursday, August 12

Time 12 seconds ago

ITV has released a new trailer to publicise Bristol Street Motors chief executive Robert Forrester’s appearance on Undercover Big Boss tomorrow (Aug 12).

As previously reported by Car Dealer, he takes on the false identity of a history lecturer called Tom Gough seeking a new career after the pandemic to mingle undetected with staff and find out what really happens on the shop floor.

Participating execs in the revived and renamed series – originally broadcast on Channel 4 as Undercover Boss between 2009 and 2014 – then go away with what they’ve learnt, with the aim of bringing in improvements.

Forrester, who is also chief executive of Vertu Motors, which operates Bristol Street Motors,  says at the start of the new trailer: ‘Being the boss, most people would say I was completely unreasonable’.

Further in, the disguised chief executive can be seen cleaning a car and sweeping up in a workshop, with one worker commenting: ‘There’s no way he’s done a hard day’s graft in his life.’

During the one-hour programme, Forrester is also seen trying but failing to convince a customer to buy a car.

In an earlier trailer for the series as a whole, the self-confessed ‘data geek’ admits he’s never had a customer-facing role during his 20 years in the business.

Tomorrow’s show – the second edition in the series of four – starts at 9pm.

Picture: ITV/Studio Lambert

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

