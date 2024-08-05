New vans demand falls in July but this year’s market is still at three-year high

LCV sales dropped by 8.5% year on year last month with 24,689 vans weighing up to 3.5 tonnes registered, according to figures released today by the SMMT.

That was versus a strong July in 2023, which saw 26,990 LCVs sold and was the best July figure in three years.

But the trade body said that despite a record-equalling 17 months of growth in a row ending in May this year, the overall market was still robust, with registrations up 2.7% year to date at 202,309.

In fact, it’s been the best first seven months since 2019, when sales reached 222,280 units.

The dip in demand in July affected most segments, with uptake of the largest vans down 12.0% to 16,814 units and still representing more than two-thirds (68.1%) of the overall market.

However, fewer fleets went green in July, with new battery-electric van (BEV) registrations down 14.6% to 1,415 units.

Since January, BEVs have accounted for 5.1% of all new vans, which includes those weighing up to and equal to 3.5 tonnes (4.8%) and those weighing 3.5 to 4.25 tonnes (0.3%) – meaning zero-emission uptake is down 7.0% across the year.

The SMMT warned that since manufacturers are being mandated by the government to ensure that BEVs comprise at least 10% of new van sales in 2024, demand needs to increase significantly for the rest of this year.

It said mandated targets for van-suitable charging infrastructure were needed quickly, and it called for the plug-in van grant to be kept beyond April 2025 to help more businesses decarbonise.

A total of 351,000 registrations are forecast for this year, which is 2.8% up on 2023. However, the BEV share of LCV registrations under 3.5t has been revised downwards from 8.3%, given in April, to 6.6%. In January, it predicted it would be 9.4%.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: ‘Britain’s new van market remains robust following a record-equalling growth run and, despite a dip in June and July, demand will resume with manufacturers offering impressive product line-ups.

‘Declining uptake of the very greenest models remains a major concern, however, given the UK’s zero emission ambitions.

‘Industry has invested – and continues to commit – billions into this transition but manufacturers cannot deliver this alone.

‘Given the paucity of van-specific charging infrastructure, we need an equally ambitious mandate for chargepoint rollout, one that supports operators right across the country.’

The top-selling LCV in July was the Ford Transit Custom at 3,718 units. In second place was its Transit sibling (1,744), followed by the VW Transporter (1,413).

Fourth was the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter (1,354), with the Ford Ranger snapping at its heels (1,345).

The remainder of the top 10 comprised the Vauxhall Vivaro (1,225), Renault Trafic (pictured) at 1,178, Vauxhall Combo (844), Citroen Berlingo (735) and the Ford Transit Courier (708).