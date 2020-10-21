Nissan has created a digital magazine and series of videos celebrating the people behind its new Ariya SUV.

The all-electric, coupe SUV arrives next year and has already attracted interest right across Europe.

More than 10,000 people have registered their interest in the new car which will join the Leaf in Nissan’s electric car range.

The special digital magazine, called Horizon, features stories, photographs and videos behind the car’s creation from the drawing board to production reality.

Matthew Weaver, vice president of Nissan Design Europe, said: ‘Innovation is defined by looking beyond the horizon – exploring the limits of technology and creativity to realise something new and exciting. That is exactly what the design of the Nissan Ariya represents.’

Along with the digital magazine (click here to read it), Nissan has created a video series that’s available on its YouTube channel.

