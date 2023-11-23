Nissan dealership in Canterbury scoops Global Award for being best site in UK

A Nissan dealership in Kent has scooped the manufacturer’s Global Award for Best Overall Site.

The Canterbury showroom’s accolade recognises it as the top-performing Nissan franchise in the UK.

The business, which is part of the family-run Broad Oak Motor Group, triumphed following a tough judging process that saw it assessed against the best of the best in key Nissan markets around the world.

Canterbury Nissan was praised for delivering consistently first-class customer service and showcasing the cars in the Nissan range in the best way possible.

Michael Auliar, sales director at Nissan Motor GB, presented the award to dealer principal Terry McCabe.

Auliar said: ‘This award recognises that Canterbury Nissan has been our number one dealership in the country over the past year – it’s a fantastic achievement for the whole team.

‘It acknowledges their exceptional performance across all disciplines – sales, servicing, parts and quality. They have been brilliant in all areas of the business and it’s all down to Terry and his colleagues.

‘All I can say is thank you very much from Nissan and please keep up the good work!’

McCabe said: ‘We’re very pleased to accept this award. This is a fabulous achievement for the whole team – they all work extremely hard, consistently throughout the year.

‘It’s been a great performance from our sales, aftersales and parts colleagues – in fact, everyone who works here plays a crucial role in our success and I’d like to thank them for their efforts.

‘As Michael says, our aim now is to keep going, continue looking after our customers and keep our standards high.’