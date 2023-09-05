Nissan ‘plugs geographical gap’ in its UK dealer network with new showroom opening in Rhyl

W R Davies Motor Group has expanded its network of dealerships with the opening of a new Nissan showroom in Rhyl.

The Japanese outfit says the new dealership will ‘plug a gap geographically’ for the brand and give it a much-needed presence in North Wales.

The dealership has been given the manufacturer’s updated corporate identity which includes the latest signage and visuals plus comfortable and welcoming fixtures and fittings.

Bosses say it will adopt a ‘customer-centric approach’ and feature Nissan’s new two-dimensional logo.

Neil Sullivan, director at W R Davies Motor Group, said: ‘’We are delighted to open this new Nissan dealership in Rhyl.

‘It’s a significant moment for our company and the investment we have made reflects the confidence we have in the brand.

‘The new Nissan corporate identity looks great and really stands out – it’s modern yet inviting. But more importantly, the cars in the Nissan range are truly excellent.’

The new Rhyl dealership joins two other Nissan outlets operated by W R Davies, which are in Stafford and Telford.

As well as offering new vehicles such as the Ariya, Qashqai and Juke, a wide variety of used ‘Intelligent Choice’ vehicles are also in stock.

All used cars undergo rigorous inspections to guarantee their quality and reliability, with Nissan-certified technicians on hand to provide top-notch maintenance and repair services, using genuine Nissan parts.

The dealer group is well known in the area and can trace its roots back to 1924, when it was founded as a family-business in Berriew near Welshpool.

Since then W R Davies has developed substantially and now operates over a dozen franchised dealerships across North Wales, Staffordshire and Shropshire.

In addition to Nissan, the company represents manufacturers such as Toyota, Citroën, DS Automobiles, Renault, Dacia and Ford.