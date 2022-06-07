Nissan Qashqai updated with more standard equipment and new logo

The Nissan Qashqai has been updated with more standard equipment than before and the brand’s new logo.

New Qashqais now come with a 12.3-inch as standard to cars from N-Connecta trim and above, bringing a 3.3-inch increase in size over the one currently fitted.

The upgraded Qashqai also benefits from improvements to Nissan’s Connect Services, adding a digital owner’s manual, voice in-car control and Amazon’s Alexa voice personal assistant as standard, among other features.

The rear bumper has also been finished in a darker shade of grey than before, while LED front fog lights will now become standard on top-specification Tekna+ models, having previously been an optional extra.

All new Qashqai models will now feature Nissan’s new logo at the front and rear of the car, as well as on the wheel caps and steering wheel boss.

Nic Thomas, Nissan Motor GB marketing director, said: ‘We’re delighted to reveal the enhancements and improvements we’re making to what is truly an iconic British car.

‘New Qashqai, although only recently launched, has already won multiple awards and is proving incredibly popular with the buying public.

‘These enhancements, plus the arrival of Nissan’s unique e-Power technology to the range in the coming months, will ensure the Qashqai continues to captivate customers and retain its crown as the UK’s best-selling crossover.’

Prices for the Qashqai start from £25,505 for cars in Visia specification, rising to £36,325 for the top-grade Tekna+.

Currently, the Qashqai is only available with a 1.3-litre mild-hybrid engine, though is set to be joined shortly by a new 1.5-litre engine coupled to a large battery and electric motor.