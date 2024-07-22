Nissan’s Formula E team enjoys victorious end to season in London

Nissan’s Formula E team is celebrating victory in the last event of the 2023/24 World Championship.

Oliver Rowland put in a masterful drive in the season-ending Round 16 on his home turf at the London E-Prix yesterday.

A tough race on Saturday resulted in Rowland and co-driver Sacha Fenestraz missing out on points after incidents and penalties, but the team bounced back for Round 16 on the ExCeL London Circuit.

Rowland, pictured above, qualified ninth then quickly gained positions, finding himself fourth as the chaotic race hotted up.

He then took advantage of the leaders having to adopt attack mode, moving into the lead and securing his and the team’s second victory of the year.

Meanwhile, Franco-Argentine Fenestraz fought hard in a tightly packed midfield, finishing 15th in his second season with the squad.

It meant the Nissan Formula E team claimed fourth position in Season 10’s Teams’ Championship on 182 points, while Rowland also took fourth slot in the Drivers’ Championship, with Fenestraz 17th.

Nissan secured third place in the Manufacturers’ Trophy as well.

Hailing it as ‘the perfect end to a fantastic season’, Rowland said: ‘I never expected to win today!

‘I got a great start and picked my moments in a crazy race. Once I got to fourth, I didn’t want to get too involved in the title fight, so I waited and hoped for something to happen, which it eventually did and I managed to pick up the pieces to win the race.

‘We should be very proud of our season. The target was to build as a team and we’ve achieved a lot.

‘We’ve been consistently competitive and it gives us a great platform for next year. Thanks to the whole crew for their work and I’m looking forward to being back!’

Fenestraz added: ‘It hasn’t been an easy season, but I learned a lot from it and it will make me stronger in the future.

‘A big thanks to the team for all their hard work this season and I’m looking forward to getting back on track and showing what I can do.’

Nissan Formula E team principal and managing director Tommaso Volpe said: ‘What an amazing way to finish the season!

‘To finish fourth in the Teams’ Championship and third in the manufacturers’ standings is a real positive and we can be proud of our performance.

‘It was also great to have Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida with us for this win, which made it even more special!

‘This result will give us a boost heading into the off-season. We’ll look to keep pushing and improving ahead of next year, where we aim to challenge for both championships.’