Nissan’s UK dealer network is coming together to lend cars to NHS workers for free.

A total of 34 dealer sites that can still operate are taking part in the NHS Car Loans scheme co-ordinated by Nissan GB. It means frontline health workers can still have wheels if they have problems with their usual way of getting about during the current crisis.

The dealerships will be providing more than 100 Micras, Jukes, Qashqais and the all-electric Leaf that would normally have been used as demonstrators or courtesy cars.

The number of vehicles available is changing all the time, and complimentary insurance and roadside assistance are also included.

The borrowers, who must be over 25 and have no more than six points on their licence, just have to pay for fuel where needed. Those offered a Leaf will be given free charging at the dealership.

The registration form is at nissan.co.uk/covid-19/nhs-car-loans.html and applicants’ details will be relayed to their local dealer, who will then contact them to arrange the loan.

Andrew Humberstone, managing director of Nissan Motor (GB) Ltd, said: ‘At a time when our healthcare workers are under immense pressure, Nissan wanted to offer its support in enabling their journeys to be trouble-free and more convenient.

‘For the NHS worker who might rely on public transport and would prefer a car to drive instead, or for those whose car has experienced a breakdown and don’t have the time to arrange its repair, or if there’s any other impact on your personal mobility, then please get in touch with Nissan and we will try to help you access one of our vehicles for free.’

