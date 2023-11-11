Nov 11: Economy stagnates; Sunak’s unity plea; Beatles top charts; Vauxhall ups Combo range

UK economy stagnates after no growth in latest quarter
The UK economy stagnated over the latest quarter but surpassed the expectations of economists, according to official figures.
Gross domestic product (GDP) – which measures the value of goods and services produced – showed no growth in the three months from July to September, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
It comes a week after the Bank of England warned that the UK could face zero growth until 2025 but is likely to still avoid a recession.
Sunak issues plea for ‘unity’ amid tensions over Gaza march on Armistice Day
Rishi Sunak issued a plea for ‘unity’ amid tensions over a pro-Palestinian march set to go ahead on the day the UK marks the end of the First World War.
Organisers of the demonstration calling for a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel anticipate more than 500,000 people will join what is expected to be one of the largest political marches in British history on Saturday.
Some politicians called for the protest in London to be stopped, with the Prime Minister branding it ‘disrespectful’ on a day meant for solemn remembrance.
The Beatles make UK chart history with number one after 54-year gap
The Beatles have made history by topping the UK singles chart a record 54 years since their previous number one.
Now And Then, a song based on a private recording made by John Lennon in the late 1970s and completed earlier this year by the surviving members of the group, has hit the top spot after just eight days on release.
It comes more than five decades since The Beatles last reached number one with The Ballad of John and Yoko in 1969.
Braverman gives police ‘full backing’ after widely-criticised claim of bias
Suella Braverman gave police her ‘full backing’ ahead of a pro-Palestinian march planned for Armistice Day, after her widely-criticised allegations of bias were disowned by Downing Street.
The Home Secretary expressed her support for the Metropolitan Police at a meeting with Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley on Friday, a source close to her said.
Mrs Braverman’s change of tune came after her claim that officers ‘play favourites’ towards pro-Palestinian protesters prompted growing frustration and concern among Tory MPs and sparked calls for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to sack her.
Shares drop after hawkish comments from Fed chair Powell
London’s top index ended what had been a fairly quiet week with a major slump on Friday.
In a European downturn the FTSE 100 fell 95.12 points, or 1.28 per cent to end the day at 7360.55.
At the end of the day in Europe Frankfurt’s Dax index fell 0.77 per cent, while the Cac 40 in Paris had closed down 0.96 per cent.
Vauxhall’s smallest electric van gets longer range and price cut for 2024
Vauxhall has revealed an updated version of its most compact Combo van, which arrives as part of a fully-refreshed line-up of commercial vehicles at the firm.
The Combo now features Vauxhall’s new ‘Vizor’ front-end styling, which has been rolled out across its car line-up already and wraps the LED lights and Vauxhall emblem behind a gloss black panel.
It also boasts clever ‘Intelli-Lux’ Matrix LED headlights, which is a class-first in the compact van segment.
NatWest strips £7.6m from payout to ex-boss Alison Rose after Farage row
NatWest has scrapped about £7.6m in potential payouts to former boss Dame Alison Rose after she left the company in July following the fallout from the debanking row with Nigel Farage.
The banking giant said she has not been considered a ‘good leaver’ following her departure and will therefore not receive most of the discretionary parts of her pay package.
The former boss will nevertheless get £2.4m for 12 months’ worth of pay and benefits plus around £800,000 for former bonus shares due to vest in March next year.
Weather outlook…
After a chilly start, today will be largely dry with sunny spells, but patchy cloud and the odd shower may linger for north-eastern coasts. The BBC reports it will be turning cloudier in the south-west by the evening.
Tonight will see clear skies for many, with patchy cloud in the far north and Northern Ireland. Mist and fog will occur later in places. Clouds and spells of rain move in to the south-west, breezy.
Sunday will be partly cloudy at first, with mist and fog in places. Thick clouds with a band of rain will move soon further north-eastwards, reaching southern Scotland by evening. Turning breezy.