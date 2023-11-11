Nov 11: Economy stagnates; Sunak’s unity plea; Beatles top charts; Vauxhall ups Combo range

UK economy stagnates after no growth in latest quarter

The UK economy stagnated over the latest quarter but surpassed the expectations of economists, according to official figures.

Gross domestic product (GDP) – which measures the value of goods and services produced – showed no growth in the three months from July to September, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

It comes a week after the Bank of England warned that the UK could face zero growth until 2025 but is likely to still avoid a recession.

Sunak issues plea for ‘unity’ amid tensions over Gaza march on Armistice Day

Rishi Sunak issued a plea for ‘unity’ amid tensions over a pro-Palestinian march set to go ahead on the day the UK marks the end of the First World War.

Organisers of the demonstration calling for a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel anticipate more than 500,000 people will join what is expected to be one of the largest political marches in British history on Saturday.

Some politicians called for the protest in London to be stopped, with the Prime Minister branding it ‘disrespectful’ on a day meant for solemn remembrance.

The Beatles make UK chart history with number one after 54-year gap

The Beatles have made history by topping the UK singles chart a record 54 years since their previous number one.

Now And Then, a song based on a private recording made by John Lennon in the late 1970s and completed earlier this year by the surviving members of the group, has hit the top spot after just eight days on release.

It comes more than five decades since The Beatles last reached number one with The Ballad of John and Yoko in 1969.

Braverman gives police ‘full backing’ after widely-criticised claim of bias

Suella Braverman gave police her ‘full backing’ ahead of a pro-Palestinian march planned for Armistice Day, after her widely-criticised allegations of bias were disowned by Downing Street.

The Home Secretary expressed her support for the Metropolitan Police at a meeting with Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley on Friday, a source close to her said.

Mrs Braverman’s change of tune came after her claim that officers ‘play favourites’ towards pro-Palestinian protesters prompted growing frustration and concern among Tory MPs and sparked calls for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to sack her.

Shares drop after hawkish comments from Fed chair Powell

London’s top index ended what had been a fairly quiet week with a major slump on Friday.

In a European downturn the FTSE 100 fell 95.12 points, or 1.28 per cent to end the day at 7360.55.

At the end of the day in Europe Frankfurt’s Dax index fell 0.77 per cent, while the Cac 40 in Paris had closed down 0.96 per cent.

Vauxhall’s smallest electric van gets longer range and price cut for 2024