Nov 14: Cameron returns to Cabinet; King turns 75; Farage on I’m a Celebrity; Volvo EM90

Cameron to return to the Cabinet table as Sunak meets with his new-look team

Rishi Sunak will assemble his new-look Cabinet featuring Lord David Cameron for their first meeting after the sacking of Suella Braverman in a dramatic reshuffle that triggered anger on the Tory right.

Lord Cameron will be back around the Cabinet table on Tuesday for the first time since he stood down as prime minister and quit as an MP after losing the Brexit referendum in 2016.

He admitted such a return is ‘not usual’ but said he wants to support Sunak through a ‘difficult job at a hard time’.

Sunak riles the Tory right over sacking of Suella Braverman

Rishi Sunak has stoked anger on the right of the Conservative Party by sacking Suella Braverman, as one of his MPs formally called for his departure as the prime minister.

Deputy Tory chairman Lee Anderson was among hardline MPs at a meeting in Parliament on Monday where concerns were shared about Braverman’s ousting as home secretary.

Former minister, and staunch ally of Boris Johnson, Dame Andrea Jenkyns submitted a furious letter of no confidence in Sunak to the Tory backbench 1922 Committee during his Cabinet reshuffle.

King to launch food project and celebrate work of nurses on 75th birthday

The King’s 75th birthday, today, will be a working day for the monarch marked by gun salutes across the capital.

Charles will officially launch the Coronation Food Project with the Queen which aims to bridge the gap between food waste and food need.

The royal couple will visit a surplus food distribution centre outside London and meet staff and volunteers to hear about the ways in which food waste can be used for social good. Charles will also host a Buckingham Palace reception highlighting the work of nurses and midwives over the decades as part of the NHS 75 celebrations.

Applications opened for owners to register XL bully dogs

Applications have opened for dog owners to register their XL bullies before the breed is made illegal, the government has announced.

Owners who wish to keep their dogs must apply to an exemption scheme or they can choose to have their dog euthanised and apply for compensation.

It will be illegal to own an XL bully from February 1 2024 unless the animal is on an exempt list, called the Index of Exempted Dogs. Those who want to keep their dogs will have until the end of January to register them with the exempt list, and will then be forced to comply with strict requirements.

Britain’s house price hotspots that are bucking the market cooldown revealed

House prices in some parts of Britain have continued to rise strongly over the past year despite the wider housing market cooldown, according to a major bank.

Analysis, based on Halifax’s house price index, was carried out into more than 300 local authority areas across Britain in the three months of July, August and September. Halifax said rises in house prices were recorded in more than 70 areas.

With its rugged landscapes, including swathes of the Brecon Beacons, Powys in Wales topped the list, recording annual house price growth of 17.4%. Home to the Lincolnshire Wolds, East Lindsey is the area of England with the strongest property price inflation over the last year (13.3%).

Nigel Farage wants to show people he is ‘not nasty’ as he joins I’m A Celebrity

Nigel Farage said he has been ‘demonised’ over the years and wants to show people he is not ‘mean-spirited, small-minded, nasty’ as it was confirmed he will enter the jungle for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

The former Ukip and Brexit Party leader, 59, said he thinks he will face the same fate, saying: ‘Given millions hate me, I do expect people will vote for me to do trials.’

Farage follows in the footsteps of former health secretary Matt Hancock, who was voted to complete numerous bushtucker trials before he made it to the final of the show last year.

Heathrow becomes world’s fourth busiest airport after bumper October

Heathrow Airport said it has become the fourth busiest airport in the world.

Some 7.0m passengers travelled through the west London airport last month. That is up 19% from 5.9m during the same month last year.

During the October half-term school holiday, 2.2m passengers passed through Heathrow’s terminals, with Dubai, New York and Los Angeles among the most popular destinations. Last month’s total was less than 1% below the pre-pandemic figure from October 2019.

Avon launching first UK stores in its 137-year history amid global retail push

Global beauty giant Avon is launching its first stores in Britain as it makes a major push into bricks and mortar retailing.

The group is opening an initial tranche of beauty outlets in the UK within the next two months, which will be run under the Avon fascia as franchises by its representatives.

Avon is also rolling out its beauty range further across the Superdrug chain following its move in September to tie up with the beauty and pharmacy chain, which has seen Avon products sold in UK high street shops for the first time.

Volvo’s EM90 is an electric MPV with 458 miles of range

Volvo has unveiled a new practicality-focused MPV which can deliver up to 458 miles of range on a full charge.

The new EM90, which is set to launch in China before heading to other markets, aims to ‘bring a new standard of style to the MPV segment’, according to Volvo, with the interior designed to mirror the look and feel of a living room.

Underneath the EM90 sits a 116kWh battery which enables a range of up to 458 miles under China’s CLTC testing schedule, while 10 to 80% of charge can be added in under 30 minutes. Volvo hasn’t yet released an on-sale date for the UK, nor an opening price but it’s expected that these will be announced soon.

Weather

Heavy, thundery showers will move into the south of England from the west this morning. They should clear as the day progresses with sunny spells. Temperatures between eight and 14 degrees celsius.

The north will see heavy rain tonight while the south will be clear and dry. Wales and south-western England may see some showers.