Here are the headlines on Wednesday, November 4

MPs to vote on new Covid lockdown for England

MPs are to vote on a new four-week coronavirus lockdown for England amid warnings the NHS will be overwhelmed with thousands more deaths unless action is taken.

With Labour backing the new restrictions, which are due to come into force on Thursday, the government is expected comfortably to win today’s Commons vote.

Nevertheless the prime minister is facing a revolt by some 15 Tory backbenchers and could defy the whips and vote against the new controls – although the parliamentary arithmetic means their rebellion is likely to be largely symbolic.

Trump claims voters being ‘disenfranchised’ as votes still being counted

The US election race is effectively at 50:50 as votes continue to be counted.

As of 7.30am UK time, Joe Biden led the votes by 220 to President Trump’s 213, but major US states haven’t yet declared which way the polls have swung.

Speaking at the White House this morning, President Trump said: ‘Millions and millions of people voted for us tonight. A very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people and we won’t stand for it. We will not stand for it.’

M&S posts loss for first time in 94 years

Marks & Spencer has fallen to a loss for the first time in its 94 years as a public company after its stores were forced to close during pandemic.

The high street giant fell to a £87.6m pre-tax loss for the 26 weeks to September 26, swinging from a £158.8m profit from the same period last year.

Steve Rowe, chief executive of M&S, said: ‘In a year when it has become impossible to forecast with any degree of accuracy, our performance has been much more robust than at first seemed possible.’

Vauxhall Crossland prices up Crossland

Vauxhall has said prices for its new, updated Crossland start at £19,060 as opened order books.

The crossover has lost the X in its name and has gained a new nose and tweaked rear-end styling.

The SE model kicks off the range and gets 16-inch b-colour alloys and LED headlights, while Ultimate tops the range at £25,615. Engine choices comprise of 1.2 petrols and 1.5 diesels.

Renault updates passenger Trafic models

Renault has revealed the passenger-carrying versions of the latest Trafic van, which gets new styling and an updated cabin.

The Passenger and SpaceClass variants are aimed at large families or businesses that carry a lot of people. The former has space for nine, while the latter has increased specification and comfort, with seating for eight.

Inside, Renault has improved the cabin to give a more premium feel, and there’s a posh Prestige Pack giving captain’s chairs and leather trim. Both models arriver early next year.

Primark owner eyes longer opening hours when stores reopen before Christmas

Bosses at Primark owner Associated British Foods (ABF) have said the retailer’s high street stores could extend their opening hours for Christmas shoppers when they can open their doors again.

ABF finance chief John Bason told the PA news agency that the company expects “strong” demand when stores reopen following the latest Covid-19 lockdown in England. ‘We are absolutely looking at longer opening hours,’ he said.

His comments came after a separate update on Monday which warned that the latest closures are expected to result in a £375m loss of sales ahead of the key Christmas period.

V16 BRM racing cars to be remade

The famous but ill-fated BRM P15 V16 racing car of the 1950s is set to be re-made.

The Owen family (owners of BRM from the early 1950s to the 70s) have sanctioned three authentic new cars to be built by restoration specialists Hall and Hall, using original chassis numbers set aside in the 1950s.

The three cars are being built to mark the 70th anniversary of BRM in 2021.

…and looking at the weather

Sunshine for much of England and Wales with after a cold start, reports BBC Weather. Cloudier in Northern Ireland and Scotland with rain and winds covering the far north of Scotland later on.

Tonight will be dry in England and Wales, but with mist and fog patches forming in many areas. Cloudy elsewhere with some showery rain for a time in Scotland.

