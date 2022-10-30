Oct 30: 151 die in Halloween crowd surge in South Korea; Liz Truss phone hacking; Octopus buys bulb; Alfa updates Giulia and Stelvio

Sunak warned public spending freeze would return services to 2010s austerity

Many public services would be stripped back to levels seen in the 2010s era of austerity if Rishi Sunak freezes public service spending, a think tank has warned.

Ahead of their autumn budget, the prime minister and chancellor Jeremy Hunt are considering up to £50bn of spending cuts and tax hikes to fill a gaping black hole in the nation’s finances.

While a real-terms freeze in day-to-day public service spending would save around £20bn a year by 2026-27, the impact would be huge, according to research by the Resolution Foundation, which focuses on living standards. It would mean the per-person spending of departments such as transport, justice and local government – assuming health, education, overseas aid and defence are protected – would be slashed by around nine per cent, the think tank said.

South Korea in shock and grief as at least 151 die in Halloween crowd surge

South Korea is mourning the deaths of at least 151 people, mostly in their teens and 20s, who got trapped and crushed after a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul.

Tens of thousands of people were believed to have gathered in Itaewon for festivities on Saturday night.

Witnesses say the streets were so densely clogged with people and slow-moving vehicles that it was practically impossible for emergency workers and ambulances to reach the alley near Hamilton Hotel, as the situation quickly developed into one of the country’s worst disasters in years. Officials say the death toll could grow as 19 people among the 82 being treated for injuries are in critical condition.

Government urged to investigate reports of Liz Truss phone hacking

The government has been urged to launch an urgent investigation following reports that Liz Truss’s phone was hacked.

The breach was discovered when then-foreign secretary Truss was running for the Tory leadership in the summer, but details were suppressed by then-prime minister Boris Johnson and cabinet secretary Simon Case, The Mail on Sunday reported.

Spies suspected of working for Russian president Vladimir Putin gained access to sensitive information, including discussions about the Ukraine war with foreign officials, the newspaper said, citing unnamed sources.

Sunak under pressure to ‘come clean over Braverman reappointment’

Labour will try to force the government to publish its assessments of Suella Braverman’s security breach, as the backlash grows against her reappointment as home secretary just six days after she was forced out.

Rishi Sunak has resisted demands to launch an inquiry into Braverman breaking the Ministerial Code by sharing a sensitive document with a Tory backbencher from a personal email without permission.

Both Labour and the Liberal Democrats have raised ‘national security’ concerns and called for a Cabinet Office probe.

Police urge public not to ‘directly intervene’ to move Just Stop Oil protesters

Members of the public should not ‘directly intervene’ and dish out vigilante justice on disruptive Just Stop Oil protesters, a Metropolitan Police boss said.

Assistant commissioner Matt Twist has urged people not to take the law into their own hands after activists blocking roads in London were dragged out of the way in heated scenes on Saturday.

He said the force has arrested 651 people while responding to Just Stop Oil stunts since October 1, accounting for more than 7,900 officer shifts. Twist suggested this has diverted police away from dealing with knife crime, burglaries and safeguarding.

Alfa Romeo updates Giulia and Stelvio for 2023

Alfa Romeo has unveiled updated versions of its Giulia saloon and Stelvio SUV, helping to bring the products in line with its new Tonale.

The fronts of the two cars get a new grille pattern along with the same ‘3+3’ headlights as the Tonale. Inside, the Giulia and Stelvio get a fully digital instrument panel for the first time – a 12.3-inch TFT display that can be configured in three different layouts, including a ‘Heritage’ display inspired by the brand’s classic models.

The entry-level petrol has been axed leaving just a 275bhp 2.0-litre for both models, while the Stelvio also keeps its 207bhp 2.0-litre diesel. Alfa has also added a special Competizione launch edition which get matt Moonlight Grey colour, red brake callipers, privacy glass, adaptive suspension and a Harman Kardon sound system.

Octopus energy gets government approval for deal to buy collapsed rival Bulb

Octopus Energy has sealed a deal to buy Bulb, its collapsed rival which has been run with billions of pounds of government support for nearly a year.

On Saturday, Octopus announced it is taking on Bulb’s 1.5m customers, ‘bringing an end to taxpayer losses and uncertainty for Bulb customers and employees’, after the firm was placed into special administration in November 2021.

The Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) confirmed an agreement had been reached between special administrators of Bulb and Octopus, saying the deal will ‘protect consumers and taxpayers’ and ‘provides a stable new home for Bulb’s customers and 650 employees’.

Swiss claim record for world’s longest passenger train

A Swiss railway company has claimed the record for the world’s longest passenger train, with a trip on one of the most spectacular tracks through the Alps.

The Rhaetian Railway company ran the 1.2-mile long train, composed of 100 coaches, along the Albula/Bernina route from Preda to Berguen.

Director Renato Fasciati said the record attempt was intended to highlight some of Switzerland’s engineering achievements and to celebrate 175 years of Swiss railways.

