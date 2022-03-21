Online platform Carwow launches biggest ever advertising campaign to boost Sell Your Car service

Online car-buying platform Carwow has launched its biggest ever advertising campaign in a bid to boost awareness of its new Sell Your Car service.

The firm hopes that the series of 30 second adverts will help drive the the availability of used car stock for its dealer partners.

The first ad of the campaign aired on Friday (March 18) with the voiceover supplied by Mat Watson, Carwow’s chief content officer.

TV-led campaign is being deployed simultaneously across social, digital and radio platforms.

Bosses say the new campaign demonstrates how Carwow’s Sell Your Car service helps to create moments of ‘wow’ by connecting dealers with more vehicle sellers than any other online marketplace.

It has been devised by Lucky Generals, the creative agency behind blockbuster campaigns for Amazon, PlayStation, Virgin Atlantic and more.

In December 2021 carwow raised $55 million to invest in Sell Your Car, following six months of rapid growth since launch.

Created following the acquisition of Wizzle in June 2021, Sell Your Car has quickly become established as one of the top sources of used car stock for the UK motor trade, with an average of 900 cars listed on the platform each day.

Sell Your Car works by consumers listing their car and inviting dealers to bid and buy it directly from them, with all offers including the vehicle collection costs.

Over 150 roles in the Sell Your Car division will be created over the next 12 months, adding to the existing team of 350.

Carwow recently agreed its first ever media-for-equity agreements with ITV and Channel 4.

The deals, aimed at raising the brand’s profile, formed part of £17.2m in new investment.