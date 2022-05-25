Oodle honoured as ‘industry gamechanger’ at annual awards ceremony

Staff at Oodle are celebrating this week after the firm was recognised as an ‘industry gamechanger’ at the annual Car Finance Awards.

The firm was awarded the gong after judges found it had ‘changed the game with a fresh and new approach to auto finance in the UK’.

The panel were impressed by the company’s OodlePay platform, a digital wallet designed with omnichannel buying journeys in mind.

It allows dealers to be put in contact with ‘ready to go’ customers, allowing for quicker sales and better revenue.

Jonathan Clayton, founder of Oodle said: ‘We are thrilled to have won the Gamechanger Award.

‘Of all the categories up for grabs, this is the one that means the most to us – our mission has always been to transform car buying for the better; not by tinkering around the edges, but by completely reinventing car finance for buyers and dealers.

‘We set out to deliver an innovative finance approach that bridges the gap between dealers and customers, and gives the best finance experience. This award shows that approach is working.

‘This achievement reflects all of the dedication and hard work our team has put in over the years.

‘We are extremely proud to be recognised as innovators in our industry, and to be setting the bar by delivering a market-changing finance proposition.’

The Car Finance Awards is an annual ceremony hosted by Credit Strategy, celebrating UK dealers, lenders and brokers.