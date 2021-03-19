Opus Motor Group has made the Great North Air Ambulance Service its charity of the year – keeping up a family tradition.

Formerly part of Jennings Motor Group, it is following in the footsteps of ex-Jennings managing director the late Nas Khan, who made it Jennings’ nominated charity.

Jennings was bought by Lookers for £5.6m in September 2018 and Khan died suddenly two months later aged just 58.

Opus operates Stockton Kia as well as Leeds and Gateshead Harley-Davidson, and managing director Sohail Khan – Nas’s son – said: ‘We are overjoyed to be supporting such an honourable charity as the Great North Air Ambulance Service again, this time as Opus Motor Group.

‘The Covid-19 crisis has hit all of us incredibly hard, but the Great North Air Ambulance Service rely on charitable donations to continue saving lives.

‘That is why we are so dedicated to raising as much as we possibly can through various activities and events for this fantastic cause.’

The air ambulance is a dedicated helicopter emergency service for the north of England, including the north-east, North Yorkshire, Cumbria, and the Scottish borders, and operates four aircraft out of its bases at Langwathby and Newcastle International Airport.

Leya Baksh, corporate fundraising officer at the charity, said: ‘We are delighted to have Opus Motor Group supporting our charity again.

‘Having worked with them in the past, we know just how committed they are to supporting local charities. To have them choose to fundraise for us again is fantastic!

‘We’re looking forward to seeing what activities the team get involved with this year, and they can feel proud knowing that the money they raise will help our critical care team continue to deliver world-class pre-hospital care to those in need.’

The fundraising efforts are being started by four of the vehicle technicians at Stockton Kia – James Warnock, Tom Donninson, David Soulsby and Matthew Wright – who are to take part in the charity’s Race to the Base challenge.

The team are completing the challenge on bike by riding 130 miles in March – the distance from the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle to both the charity’s airbases and back.

Warnock said: ‘The four of us are delighted to be taking part in the Race to the Base.

‘We have all been making a conscious effort to get out on our bikes more – what better motivation is there than to raise much-needed funds for a fantastic charity? Any and all donations are greatly appreciated.

A dedicated JustGiving page has been set up for it at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/stocktonkia.

Pictured at top is Nas Khan with some of the Great North Air Ambulance crew

