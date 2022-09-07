Otter Vale Isuzu partners with England rugby star Henry Slade

Devon truck dealership Otter Vale Motors has announced a new partnership with England rugby star Henry Slade.

The deal sees the Izuzu and commercial vehicle retailer provide the 29-year-old with an accessory-clad high-specification Isuzu D-Max V-Cross.

The range-topper has been given to Slade, fully equipped with a multitude of optional accessories including alternative 20-inch black alloy wheels, all-terrain tyres, roof and grille-mounted laser lights, bonnet protector and grey wheel arch extensions which add to the aggressive exterior styling.

Finishing off the vehicle, the sleek leather interior provides a heightened essence of luxury, standard in higher specification Isuzu D-Max pick-ups.

Slade, who comes from an agricultural background, has won 48 caps for his country, scoring seven tries.

The centre has also appeared in two world cups, reaching the final in 2019 after crashing out in the group stages in 2015, following home defeats to Wales and Australia.

He said he was delighted with his new truck and looking forward to working with Otter Vale.

He said: ‘I am really excited to be working with the team at Otter Vale Isuzu. I’ve never had a pick-up truck before, I’ve always been intrigued by them and have always wanted one.’

Otter Vale Partner, Kevin Spiller added; ‘We are absolutely thrilled to be working with Henry.

‘Discovering that his family is from an agricultural background too makes it even better, so from one farming family to another; we’re delighted to have him in an Isuzu pickup.’