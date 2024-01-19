Log in
Out now: Car Dealer 191 features James Taylor, Car Dealer Live 2024 latest and more

Our latest interactive and digital edition of the magazine is free to read AND download!

Time 7:49 am, January 19, 2024

The first Car Dealer edition of 2024 is out now – and it gets the new year off to a grand start!

Issue 191 is free to read and download – here’s a sample of what you can enjoy…

Dashboard

CD 191 Dashboard

Vauxhall boss James Taylor explained to James Batchelor how important the dealer network is to the brand – among many topics – when he was interviewed by Car Dealer’s associate editor.

We also reveal the makes and models of used cars that had dealers rubbing their hands with glee last year, while Craig Cheetham looks at 2023’s ups and downs of the van sector while also finding out what it wants, what it really, really wants this year to spice things up.

Car Dealer Live 2024

CD 191 CD Live

It’s less than two months away now and the Car Dealer Live conference engine is really starting to warm up!

If you want top insights into the industry from a wide cross-section of experts plus the chance to network, then the British Motor Museum in Gaydon is where you really need to be on March 7.

Find out the latest about what we’ve got lined up for you in this special feature. Meanwhile, you can book your tickets to Car Dealer Live here!

Forecourt

CD 191 Forecourt

We’ve got a trio of top road tests for you to savour this month with the new small SUV from Lexus, Alpine’s sports car with a track focus, plus Vauxhall’s entry into the electric estate sector.

Features

CD 191 Features

 

James Batchelor had a high-voltage experience for this edition of the magazine when Mazda invited him to its Bedfordshire-based academy!

He found out why the Japanese manufacturer is going to a lot of trouble to train EV technicians – and got to grips with the electrical systems of the Mazda MX-30.

Columns

CD 191 Columnists

  • Mystery car dealer columnist Big Mike finds the plethora of safety aids in cars these days bewildering so can’t but help wonder why people still manage to have car accidents.
  • Meanwhile, James Batchelor senses something sinister lurking in the world of the ZEV mandate.

Round-ups

CD 191 round-ups

Our four-page news digest carries a selection of the biggest automotive industry stories – including Car Dealer exclusives – that have been crunched down. If you’d like to read them in full, though, simply click on the boxes!

There are business and supplier updates, too, plus a look at what car manufacturers have been up to recently.

Also inside…

In our regular finance section, First Response digital marketer Richard Pygott reckons the best way to banish the January business blues is to set goals for yourself and your dealership.

This is just a sample of what’s in issue 191 of Car Dealer – which you can read and download for free via Issuu.

