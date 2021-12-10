Outstanding Achievement of the Year Award, sponsored by Trade To Trade Underwriting, Winner: Daksh Gupta

Marshall Motor Group boss Daksh Gupta was presented with the trophy for Outstanding Achievement of the Year at the 2021 Car Dealer Used Car Awards.

We don’t announce a shortlist for this award – instead, our judges take into account nominations and the citations that accompany them.

As the event attendees at The Brewery in London waited excitedly to find out who had won this highly prized award, host Mike Brewer said: ‘This year’s winner is a huge character in the motor industry.

‘They lead their extremely successful firm from the front with passion and integrity, which shines throughout their business.

‘This year they have led a company that has outperformed the market in many key areas and they put used cars at the centre of their plans.

‘Our winner even managed to seal a huge acquisition deal, all while battling the effects of Covid.

‘He has made a series of bold calls – such as agreeing to pay back furlough cash before his peers – and always puts his staff before anything else.’

Revealing to the assembled crowd that it was Daksh Gupta, Brewer labelled him ‘one of the hardest-working men in the motor trade’.

And with the awards coinciding with the news that Constellation Automotive Group was putting in a multi-million-pound bid for Marshall Motor Group, Brewer joked: ‘After today’s news, he is probably a rather busy chap!’

Gupta was given a standing ovation, and after receiving his trophy from James Vaughan and Ben Mitchell, co-founders of category sponsor Trade To Trade Underwriting, he said: ‘I’m hugely humbled.

‘But I think with all of these awards it’s not about me, it’s about our dealerships and the amazing people we have working there.’

Gupta, who was named Dealers’ Dealer of the Year at our 2020 Used Car Awards, which were held digitally, has been group chief executive of Marshall since 2008.

He is also vice-president of industry charity Ben – for which he raised £10,000 in 2016 by doing a 10,000ft skydive for its inaugural Industry Leader Challenge!

Pictured at top from left are James Vaughan, Ben Mitchell, Daksh Gupta and Mike Brewer

