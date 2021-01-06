Pearson of Wemyss Bay has been crowned Suzuki GB’s national dealer of the year.

The Scottish dealership, which was established in 1901, was awarded the honour at the manufacturer’s national dealer conference, which was held online because of the coronavirus restrictions.

Also singled out at the Dealer of the Year awards was Roadworthy Suzuki Bristol, which was given the trophy for Outstanding Performance in Customer Service.

Six businesses received Regional Dealer of the Year gongs: Pearson of Wemyss Bay (Renfrewshire), Luscombe Suzuki Leeds (West Yorkshire), Ludlow Motors Suzuki (Shropshire), Newmans Suzuki (Hampshire), Sportif Suzuki (Oxfordshire), and Tracks of Exeter (Devon).

Dealerships in Suzuki’s network were assessed on the percentage of target sales achieved, finance penetration percentage, sales customer satisfaction index, service customer satisfaction index, customer retention, plus the number of parts and accessories sold.

The figures were then aggregated on a balanced scorecard to reveal the top dealer in each category.

Dale Wyatt, director of automobile at Suzuki GB, said: ‘It is an honour to recognise the achievements of our network over the last 12 months.

‘They are made even more important due to market conditions and the heavy restrictions we are currently experiencing.

‘We would like to congratulate all our award winners. They have shown exemplary standards of work and customer service, and without them we would not be in the strong position that we find ourselves in today as we begin the new year.

‘Congratulations, and we look forward to enjoying further success and a more formal celebration together later in 2021.’

Pearson is one of Scotland’s longest-established car dealerships to still remain in the hands of the founding family, and has showrooms in Wemyss Bay and Largs.

It was started by John Pearson, whose grandson, David Pearson, is the managing director and dealer principal.

David’s son Ross manages the Largs operation, while daughter Emma deals with administration for both locations.