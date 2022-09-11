Pendragon applies to knock down derelict Taggarts dealership and rebuild site

Plans have been submitted to demolish and rebuild a derelict car dealership in Motherwell.

Proposals have been lodged with North Lanarkshire Council by agent Unwin Jones Partnership on behalf of Pendragon to bulldoze the former Taggarts showroom at 528-540 Windmillhill Street and build a new dealership there.

It’s across the road from the Taggarts Land Rover Lanarkshire showroom at 477 Windmillhill Street.

Applicant Pendragon wants to construct new buildings and develop the plot to include ancillary display bays, parking, access and valeting facilities.

The plans would see the total number of parking spaces on the site expanded from 150 to 246, the Glasgow Times reports.

As part of the planning process, neighbouring properties including a primary school have been made aware of the proposed work.

No objections have been lodged so far and a decision by the council is expected by November 7.

Meanwhile, Pendragon – whose brands include Evans Halshaw, Stratstone and CarStore – is to publish its results for the six months to June 30 on Wednesday, September 21.

Taggarts was acquired by Lookers in February 2003 – a move that took the retail chain north of the border for the first time.

Pictured via Google Street View is the derelict Taggarts site in Motherwell