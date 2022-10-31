Pentagon Group bringing in Sunday closing to improve work-life balance of staff

Pentagon Group has become the latest dealership chain to bring in Sunday closing to help improve the work-life balance of its workforce.

The new and used car dealership group will be introducing the initiative in November, following feedback from an employee survey in which its sales staff said they wanted a better work-life balance.

Pentagon said the move would be temporary ‘to explore how this works for our staff and customers’.

Its LinkedIn post announcing the move has drawn widespread praise.

Among the comments, mindset leadership coach Tim Hargraves said ‘in my opinion it is FOMO [fear of missing out] that stops retailers from closing on Sundays. I closed a dealership on Sundays 18 years ago and it didn’t make any difference to sales rates’.

Bentley Hatfield sales executive Andrew Slatter said: ‘Examples of dealer groups experiencing more profit and productivity when closed on Sundays are more common than people realise.’

Allen Motor Group sales manager Benjamin Delnevo said: ‘We have been closed on Sundays now for a few months. We have seen an increase in profits, less sickness and the vibe/energy in the showroom has increased. Win win.’

Meanwhile, Adrian Ball, of Inchcape Audi, said: ‘What a great move and I sincerely hope it works out.

‘With more people working from home in general, I have noticed a shift in footfall.

‘More people are visiting during the week. If the concept was adopted by the industry, I don’t believe it would make any difference to the annual sales.

‘If supermarkets were closed on Sunday, would you run out of food?

‘Unfortunately, retailers are now stuck on the hamster wheel of 24/7 operations. The industry needs a shake-up. Well done Pentagon.’

Pentagon’s move follows on the heels of Burrows Motor Company doing the same thing.

Car Dealer has approached Pentagon for a comment, including when or if Sunday opening will be reintroduced at its showrooms, which are spread across Yorkshire, Staffordshire, Lincolnshire, Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire, Lancashire, Cheshire and Merseyside.

Pictured at top is Pentagon Group’s Rochdale site