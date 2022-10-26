Log in
Not on Sundays… Burrows Motor Company to shut showrooms on seventh day to improve sales staff’s work-life balance

  • Dealership group introduces Sunday closing
  • Initiative aims to give staff more quality time with families
  • Idea was met with ‘overwhelming positive reaction’ during consultation
Time 9:06 am, October 26, 2022

Burrows Motor Company is to close its dealerships on Sundays to give sales staff a better quality of life.

Managing director Steve Burrows made the announcement on the dealer group’s website, saying it would take effect from October 30.

The dealership group represents Kia, Mazda and Toyota in North and South Yorkshire plus Nottinghamshire, as well as having a used car operation in South Yorkshire.

The Car Dealer Top 100 firm, which last year saw its pre-tax profit rise by 66 per cent to nearly £3.6m, took the decision after consulting staff who gave the idea ‘an overwhelming positive reaction’.

Burrows said: ‘We proposed the idea of closing the business on a Sunday to further enhance the work-life balance we offer our sales teams.

‘Traditionally in automotive retailing, sales teams work long hours including weekends.

‘But over the past couple of years, Burrows has thrown away the “rule book” and implemented five-day working patterns, with all sales team members having alternative weekends off, with all dealerships closing at 6pm – industry-leading initiatives.

‘Now, by choosing to close [on] Sundays, we know our valued sales teams will enjoy even more quality time with their families.

‘I know many of you will agree that this shows my desire to continue to support the well-being of the dedicated and valued Burrows sales teams.’

The start of Burrows’ Sunday closing was timed to coincide with half-term, although it’ll still be taking phone calls and online inquiries.

Its used car outlet – Mint Cars, in Sheffield – will offer test drives and inquiries by appointment.

A number of US states prohibit car dealerships from selling cars on Sundays because of religious-related legislation – so-called ‘blue laws’ – dating back centuries, as well as to stop unfair competition by overworking their staff.

Other states let sales take place on Sundays but with restrictions.

Pictured via Google Street View is the Burrows Toyota dealership in Rotherham

