Car buyers are now travelling further and for longer to buy a used car than they did in 2019, says Pentagon Motor Group.

The dealership chain. which has 47 franchise outlets for major brands on 23 sites across the East Midlands and north of England, has also found that men will drive five miles further than women to buy a second-hand car.

Men were willing to travel an average of 31 miles or 41 minutes to buy their next used car last year but this year they are travelling an average of 38 miles or 48 minutes.

Women, meanwhile, travelled an average of 21 miles or 31 minutes for their next car in 2019, but this year that figure is 33 miles or 43 minutes.

Pentagon’s analysis of purchase data from August to September in 2019 and 2020 also revealed that among its brand offerings, Alfa Romeo is the marque for which people will go to the most lengths – 103 miles or 122 minutes this year against nearly 60 miles or almost 50 minutes last year.

Away from the ‘enthusiast’ car brands, those wanting a used Ford are now driving an average of 28 miles or 47 minutes.

On average, used car buyers travelled for 43 minutes in 2019, against 59 minutes in 2020.