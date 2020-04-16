Dealer group Peter Vardy has appointed Colin McLellan as its chief financial officer.

He joins the company – which also includes digital finance broker CarMoney and dealer software business SilverBullet – from Skyscanner, one of Europe’s largest business-to-consumer internet firms, where one of his roles was as interim chief executive of Skyscanner Japan.

Before that, he held positions at KPMG, where he qualified as a chartered accountant, and at Scottish Power.

Chief executive Peter Vardy said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Colin to the Peter Vardy Group. We have a bold and ambitious 10-year growth strategy, and Colin’s wealth of experience in digital and acquisitions will be invaluable to us as we continue to expand.

‘As we have seen recently, it is more important than ever to have strong digital capabilities within the motor industry, and it’s an area we are excited to continue to develop and grow as a business.

‘We wanted to look to some of the leading digital businesses when recruiting for this role, so it was a real coup for the group to recruit Colin. I’m really excited for the future of the business.’

McLellan – an Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland Top Accountant Under 35 Years Old category winner for two consecutive years – said of his appointment: ‘I am thrilled to be joining one of the most innovative automotive companies in the UK.

‘I was attracted by the ambitious strategy but was completely wowed by the “sell to give” culture [which includes 10 per cent of its profit going to the charitable Peter Vardy Foundation] and the opportunity to make a real difference. Also, it couldn’t be a better fit for me as I am a huge car enthusiast and was actually a customer of the business already.’

Before the Covid-19 lockdown, SilverBullet offered a free three-month trial of its online sales platform to all retailers to give them the ability to trade remotely.

Founded in 2006, Peter Vardy has 15 dealerships across Scotland representing Vauxhall, BMW, Mini, Jaguar, Land Rover and Porsche, as well as the used car supermarket Peter Vardy CarStore and classic car dealership Peter Vardy Heritage.

