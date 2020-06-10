Big Motoring World boss Peter Waddell has told Car Dealer Magazine he is gearing up to launch his Carzam online sales offering on October 1.

Speaking to us today, Waddell said he was ‘ready to get going’ with the ambitious project to sell used cars direct to consumers online.

The proposition – built with industry stalwart and investor John Bailey – has seen the Big Motoring World boss create a huge preparation centre in Peterborough. He hopes to be able to offer same day delivery for some customers.

Now, as much of the industry is cutting jobs, Waddell is searching for staff for the bodyshop, technicians and call centre staff.

Waddell told Car Dealer: ‘Our big factory up in Peterborough is a 14-acre site with 72 ramps, 10 MOT bays, 10 paint booths, four wheel refurbishments, 10 blasters, four aluminium diamond cutters – and then we’ve had to get all of these staff.

‘We’ve need to find staff. So you have to find the building, you have to invest £14m, because that’s what it cost us, and then we’ve had to get it ready.’

Carzam has been in the works for nearly 18 months and now Waddell has revealed it will officially launch on October 1.

In a post on LinkedIn today, he added: ‘Now we getting ready for Carzam we need 25 tech, five more mot complete body shop of every level in-fact everyone from parts to admin. Please send you CV to peterbmws@hotmail.co.uk this is join our other staff there to get us up to producing 5,000 cars a month, so if you think you got what it takes apply in Peterbourgh – the mouse, to the house.’

Waddell gave a fascinating interview to Car Dealer last month where he spoke about his huge ambitions for Carzam. You can watch it by clicking the link above.