Peugeot 208 – Used Small Car of the Year Winner 2022

Peugeot’s 208 has been named best used small car of the year for 2022.

Car Dealer Used Car Awards judges voted for the French supermini on account of its strong packaging and desirability on the second-hand market.

The car’s impressive range of versions and powertrains also helped it seal the deal.

James Baggott, editor-in-chief of Car Dealer, said: ‘The 208 harks back to some iconic variants that have gone before it, and for used car dealers the car is a return to the days of strong-selling Peugeots.

‘It’s a real return to form and is a very deserved winner.’

Mike Brewer, Car Dealer Used Car Awards host, said: ‘It offers incredible comfort for not a lot of cash, with soft suspension and even softer seats, allowing buyers to cope with even the worst British roads.

‘It’s super-refined, offers a great choice of powertrains – including a brilliant electric version – and it looks mega.’

Peugeot couldn’t attend the sparkling awards night with the gong being collected by a representative.

However, speaking after the event, the firm’s UK managing director, Julie David, said: ‘The Peugeot 208 and e-208 have impressed judges and customers from day one, winning the coveted European Car of the Year title in 2020.

‘It’s great to see the same qualities recognised by the used car judges at Car Dealer, showcasing Peugeot’s strong build quality and design credentials.’

