Peugeot opens order books for new 408 fastback

Peugeot has opened order books for its all new 408 fastback with prices starting at £31,050.

The French brand has introduced the sharp new model to slot between the 308 and 508 in its existing line-up and has given it a sleek design, heavily influenced by SUVs.

The firm had already announced the First Edition trim, but is tow taking orders for the full range of 408 models.

The engine line-up consists of a 128bhp 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol and two plug-in hybrid models – the latter two using a turbocharged 1.6-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor, with outputs of 178bhp and 222bhp on offer.

Peugeot says these can travel for up to 40 miles on a charge, and are therefore placed in an eight per cent Benefit-in-Kind bracket for company car tax users.

The new @PeugeotUK 408 is now open for orders in the UK. The first #Peugeot of its kind, the C-segment fastback is available from launch with efficient Plug-in Hybrid technology, with prices for the new #408 starting from £31,050. ➡️https://t.co/wvBMscqvVX pic.twitter.com/fEEydom32d — Peugeot UK PR (@PeugeotUKPR) November 8, 2022

The 408 range starts from £31,050 with the Allure trim, with standard equipment including 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights with high beam assist plus a new touchscreen and digital instrument cluster, both measuring 10 inches.

Up next is the Allure Premium model, which adds 19-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry plus adaptive cruise control, and comes in from £32,175. For a sportier look, the GT brings revised 19-inch alloy wheels and a redesigned grille, along with a heated steering wheel and ambient interior lighting. The GT starts from £34,650.

At the top of the range, the First Edition is available exclusively with a 222bhp hybrid powertrain, with prices starting from £45,000 as a result. Additional equipment on top of the GT includes 20-inch alloy wheels plus electric and massaging front seats.

First deliveries of the 408 are expected at the start of 2023.