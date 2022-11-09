Log in

Peugeot opens order books for new 408 fastback

  • Full prices and specifications have been announced for fastback
  • Base models available for £31,050 with top-of-the-range First Edition starting at £45,000
  • First deliveries expected at the start of next year
Time 1:59 pm, November 9, 2022

Peugeot has opened order books for its all new 408 fastback with prices starting at £31,050.

The French brand has introduced the sharp new model to slot between the 308 and 508 in its existing line-up and has given it a sleek design, heavily influenced by SUVs.

The firm had already announced the First Edition trim, but is tow taking orders for the full range of 408 models.

The engine line-up consists of a 128bhp 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol and two plug-in hybrid models – the latter two using a turbocharged 1.6-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor, with outputs of 178bhp and 222bhp on offer.

Peugeot says these can travel for up to 40 miles on a charge, and are therefore placed in an eight per cent Benefit-in-Kind bracket for company car tax users.

The 408 range starts from £31,050 with the Allure trim, with standard equipment including 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights with high beam assist plus a new touchscreen and digital instrument cluster, both measuring 10 inches.

Up next is the Allure Premium model, which adds 19-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry plus adaptive cruise control, and comes in from £32,175. For a sportier look, the GT brings revised 19-inch alloy wheels and a redesigned grille, along with a heated steering wheel and ambient interior lighting. The GT starts from £34,650.

At the top of the range, the First Edition is available exclusively with a 222bhp hybrid powertrain, with prices starting from £45,000 as a result. Additional equipment on top of the GT includes 20-inch alloy wheels plus electric and massaging front seats.

First deliveries of the 408 are expected at the start of 2023.

