This week our guest judge is Emerald House of Cars boss PJ Quinn who talks about the big changes he’s made to his business and about what sets them apart.

However, as the real reason we’ve got him on is to be our guest judge – who is going to get some Irish luck from him?

There was a huge variety of stories for myself and James to pick from this time, from ships stuck in the Suez canal, mechanics paid in pennies and fires in dealerships.

Meanwhile, the fallout from the plug-in car grant was continuing to spark announcements and as dealership prepare to reopen there was plenty to talk about on that front too.

Quinn has been implementing some new strategies at his dealership to make sure the used car dealership is stocked up in preparation from April 12.

He also talks about how the business used to run and how he’s seen success from changing the stock profile during the pandemic.

If you want to find out more about any of the stories mentioned today you can click the links below.

Mechanic paid final pay packet with 91,500 pennies dumped in his front garden

Car dealer jailed for conning customers out of more than £400,000

Fears container ship blocking Suez Canal could impact UK new car and parts deliveries from the Far East

SMMT calls for VAT exemption on consumer EV purchases and preservation of plug-in car grant

More than 50 firefighters swamp Westway Nissan in Southampton after major blaze yards from showroom

Pendragon boss says firm is ‘making good progress’ on strategy to be ‘strong and profitable’

Exclusive: Top 20 biggest depreciating used cars of the last year revealed – and two Mercedes top the list

Irish trade body ‘urgently requests’ changes to click-and-collect rules to avoid inevitable job losses

Cambria Automobiles bosses consider management buy-out to take firm off the Stock Market