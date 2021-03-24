A fire has gutted a workshop believed to be at Westway Nissan in Southampton with plumes of smoke seen for miles across the city.

The fire is said to have broken out at the site at around 7am this morning and firefighters are still at the scene tackling the blaze.

More than 50 firefighters from 11 stations from across the city and surrounding area have been sent to the blaze with pictures and videos shared on social media showing a garage at the rear of the site completely ablaze.

Major roads around the dealership – which has a prominent position near the entrance to the city in Redbridge – have been closed.

Firefighters said the building had been ‘100 per cent affected by the fire’ and crews have been working to protect the surrounding buildings.

Westway is the wholly owned dealership arm of Nissan UK. The dealership and the manufacturer have been contacted for comment by Car Dealer.

The local newspaper suggests the fire has started in a workshop used for vehicle repairs and bodywork.

There are unconfirmed reports that it could either be the Nissan site ablaze or a neighbouring bodyshop.

Emergency services dealing with a large blaze behind the Nissan garage near to Redbridge Roundabout. Hope everyone is ok pic.twitter.com/4peKmdnNwt — Cllr Lee Whitbread (@sotonwhitbread) March 24, 2021

Police have urged people to avoid the area.

Firefighters from Redbridge, St Mary’s, Hightown, Fareham, Eastleigh, Beaulieu, Lyndhurst, Hamble, Fleet and Ringwood attended the incident and are due to be on the scene for ‘some time’.

The aerial ladder platform from St Mary’s and Romsey’s environmental protection unit are also in attendance.

A Hampshire police spokesperson said: ‘We were called at 6.39am this morning, to reports of a fire at a garage on Redbridge Road, Southampton.

Firefighters are still on the scene at the workshop fire in #Redbridge where road closures remain🚒 More details about the incident are on our website, where we will continue to add updates 👉 https://t.co/Va8mp2CPTu #RedbridgeFire #Southampton #999Family pic.twitter.com/X5Nx0oKKft — Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (@HantsIOW_fire) March 24, 2021

‘Officers are on scene to assist our colleagues at Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service as they work to get the fire under control.

‘A cordon is currently in place as a safety precaution, including a section of the Redbridge Causeway. We would ask people to find an alternative route and avoid the area.’

The fire at the Nissan dealership is the second to hit the motor trade this week. Yesterday, Car Dealer reported on a major blaze inside the Dick Lovett Jaguar Land Rover dealership.

A Defender which was being charged inside the showroom caught light and was completely destroyed b the blaze. Firefighters said there had been ‘tens of thousands’ of pounds worth of damage.

Pictures: Cllr Lee Whitbread, Twitter; Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service Twitter; Facebook video screen grabs