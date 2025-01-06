Police investigation underway after man suffers head injury in violence at Skoda dealership

A police investigation is underway after a man suffered a head injury in violence which broke out at a Skoda dealership in Oxfordshire.

Officers say that public disorder flared up outside Marshall Skoda Oxford at around 5.35pm last Thursday (Jan 3) with a man in his 20s assaulted in the mess.

He suffered a head injury in the incident and police are now hunting for two offenders, who were spotted at the scene.

The pair have been described as ‘white men of slim build, with dark brown hair and wearing dark clothing’.

The incident is said to have taken place ‘on a busy road’ and police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the attack to get in touch.

Detective Inspector James Holden-White, of Thames Valley Police, said: ‘This incident of public order occurred in the early evening on a busy road in Kidlington, and I am appealing to anybody who witnessed this to please get in touch with police.

‘There were a large number of people at the scene and we are looking to speak to them as they may have important witness information that will assist our enquiries.

‘Further patrols will continue in the area and we will be working to progress our investigation and we will also be working within the local community to provide reassurance.

‘We would ask anyone with any information or dash-cam footage or CCTV who has not already contacted us to please get in touch.’

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is being asked to call 101, quoting reference 43250004590.

Alternatively, information can be provided via Thames Valley Police’s online reporting page or Crimestoppers.