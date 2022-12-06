Police launch investigation after Acklam Car Centre targeted in suspected arson attack

Police have launched an investigation into a suspected arson attack at the premises of a Car Dealer Used Car Awards winner.

Acklam Car Centre in Middlesbrough started last week on a high by scooping our Best Use of Video prize but was brought crashing back down to earth just a few days later.

Several vehicles at the firm’s base were doused in fuel and set alight, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage in the process.

The shocking incident was attended by both police and the fire service, who have now began a joint enquiry into what happened.

The blaze initially broke out at around 9.30 on Thursday evening before the flames were eventually extinguished at around 10.20pm.

One man, described as wearing a light-coloured hoodie and joggers with Nike TN trainers, was seen fleeing the scene.

Officers say they have identified a suspect they wish to speak to and have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesman for Cleveland Police said: ‘Police received a report from fire brigade colleagues at 9.45pm on Thursday night that a car sales room on Acklam Road in Middlesbrough had been deliberately set alight.

‘A joint investigation into the blaze is underway and we would appeal for anyone with information/dash cam or CCTV who has not yet spoken to police to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting ref 217166.’

Car Dealer has approached Acklam Car Centre for comment.