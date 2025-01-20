Profitability and quality advantages driving used car dealers to import from Japan

A growing number of UK car dealerships are turning to importing from Japan to meet customer demand for high-quality vehicles while improving dealer’s profit margins.

Nichibo, with its UK office and cutting edge platform, has emerged as the go-to supplier providing UK car dealerships a higher quality alternative to locally sourced stock, and better margins.

Japanese imports making ground in the UK range from popular European makes like BMW, Mercedes, VW, Audi, and Land Rover, to reliable Japanese brands like Toyota, Nissan, and Honda.

This trend is driven by the distinct advantages vehicles from Japan offer over locally sourced UK stock. Cars from Japan are known for:

Less corrosion : Road salt is rarely used in Japan, minimising rust issues.

: Road salt is rarely used in Japan, minimising rust issues. Lower mileage : Extensive public transport and city-focused driving mean cars from Japan typically have less wear and tear for their age.

: Extensive public transport and city-focused driving mean cars from Japan typically have less wear and tear for their age. Better maintenance: Japanese roadworthiness inspections are among the most rigorous in the world, ensuring vehicles are well-maintained.

Many dealers report these attributes not only reduce reconditioning costs but also make cars from Japan more attractive to UK buyers, who are increasingly seeking value for money.

‘Importing vehicles from Japan is a game changer for UK dealerships,’ says Chay Anderson, Nichibo’s UK country manager.

‘With increased margins, better quality vehicles and Nichibo’s seamless importing solutions, our dealer partners are thriving in a tough economic environment.’

Nichibo: Leading the charge in vehicles imported from Japan

As Japan’s premier vendor of used cars, Nichibo has solidified its position as the leading supplier to UK dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience and a reputation for excellence, Nichibo provides access to more than 140,000 vehicles at auction in Japan each week and maintains over 500 high-quality units in stock.

Nichibo’s comprehensive services make the importing process easy and reliable. Dealerships benefit from:

Local UK-based team: Fast, reliable support

Fast, reliable support Physical inspections : Ensuring quality & and accurate descriptions before you buy

: Ensuring quality & and accurate descriptions before you buy Real-time information : Detailed insights into vehicle condition, market pricing, and availability

: Detailed insights into vehicle condition, market pricing, and availability AI-powered tools : Translated auction sheets and market data for faster decision-making

: Translated auction sheets and market data for faster decision-making Streamlined logistics: From digital export certificates to shipping manifests, all documentation is managed online

Local support and flexible payment options

Nichibo’s UK office provides dealers with on-the-ground support and local expertise. They understand the financial pressures dealerships face and offers flexible payment options to help UK businesses succeed.

Dealers are not required to pay the full cost of a vehicle upfront, making it easier to manage cash flow and reduce financial strain during the purchasing process.

A competitive edge for UK dealerships

With many dealerships reporting higher profit margins on cars from Japan compared to locally sourced stock, the shift is becoming a competitive advantage in an increasingly tight market.

Nichibo’s global reach, having delivered over 800,000 vehicles worldwide, and its track record of working with thousands of dealers make it a trusted partner for UK businesses.