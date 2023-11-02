Record smashed at Carwow as used Lamborghini Urus goes for highest EVER auction price

Online marketplace Carwow has smashed its record for the highest price ever achieved in one of its used car auctions after a Lamborghini Urus sold for more than £300,000.

The 23-plate performance SUV achieved a hammer price of £305,050 in Tuesday’s online auction, having attracted bids from 16 different dealers.

The bidding war sent the final price £95,000 over cap ‘clean’ value to reach a new record sale price on Carwow’s online auctions.

Following the sale, the Italian vehicle, which has just 1,500 miles on the clock, has already been listed for sale for £399,950 – a potential profit margin of £35,000.

Reacting to the result, Carwow’s CEO, John Veichmanis said: ‘The phenomenal success of this particular lot is a testament to the strong reputation carwow has built as an auction platform and source of quality used cars.

‘Our focus is on ensuring we meet dealer demand without compromising on quality, so our daily online auctions are tightly controlled to ensure that only retail-ready stock makes the cut.

‘Numerous dealer partners say that our auctions help them acquire a profile of stock not typically available through other sources. As well as providing lots of choice of quality stock, we want to help dealers to maximise their profits.

‘That’s why we’re keeping our buyers’ fees lower than the competition, and don’t require a subscription.’

The Urus joins a number of other prestige-badged vehicles that have achieved lofty selling prices on Carwow this year.

Other high flyers include a Porsche 911 GT3, which sold for £181,000, and a Bentley Continental GT 6.0 W12, which was secured for £176,500.