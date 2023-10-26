Online car marketplace Carwow backs Vauxhall’s ‘Electric Streets of Britain’ programme

Carwow has teamed up with Vauxhall in order to help accelerate the brand’s ‘Electric Streets of Britain’ programme.

The scheme, launched over the summer, involves Vauxhall working with local authorities across the country to pinpoint problem areas for EV charging.

Through its latest partnership, the firm will now use Carwow’s extensive database, to identify where interest in electric vehicles is strongest.

The manufacturer will also be able to focus on streets and areas that require the instillation of on-street charging to be accelerated.

Carwow’s figures indicate that 15 per cent of car enquiries so far this year have been for EVs, but the UK’s charging network is struggling to keep up with demand.

Last month, more than 45,000 EVs were registered in the UK but just 1,432 public EV charging devices were added to the national ZapMap database.

James Taylor, managing director of Vauxhall, said: ‘We know that over 70 per cent of UK councils have no published strategy for residential on-street charging and want to help local authorities install charging infrastructure where it’s needed, so car buyers are not put off by a lack of available charging as the number of EVs on the road grows.

‘From 2035, government mandate dictates that all new cars sold must be electric, and this data shows there is work to do to support consumers making the switch.

‘Electric Streets is just part of a package of measures Vauxhall is introducing to improve accessibility, including everything from investing in EV manufacturing in the UK, at our Ellesmere Port facility, to introducing long term PCP deals for customers.’

Through Electric Streets of Britain, Vauxhall has established an ‘Enablement Fund’ to help improve Local Authority understanding of residential on-street charging needs.

The programme also includes a new national database for the public to register their charging needs.

Commenting on Carwow’s involvement, the firm’s commercial director, Sepi Arani, said: ‘It is promising to see that people across all parts of the country are looking to make the switch to electric as we move from the innovators and the early adopters already driving EVs to the early majority.

‘Our data clearly demonstrates strong and consistent interest in EVs, despite some motorists living in areas with little private off-street parking.

‘What’s key now is that the industry comes together and works with local authorities to not only install more charge points, but, critically, ensure installation where they are needed most. It’s not simply about boasting about a total number, but getting the location, accessibility and the type of charger right is the recipe to ensure a significant real world impact for consumers.

‘To see a brand taking the charge on this as a real champion of the consumer speaks volumes for Vauxhall’s continued commitment to support UK motorists.

‘This will avoid any EV infrastructure bottlenecks which could impact uptake over the coming years. Boosting the spread of charging points to smooth the transition to electric will also help the UK to meet its net zero targets.’