Regit’s first ever TV campaign boosts website engagement five-fold

Regit has said engagement on its website has increased five-fold following its first leap into television advertising.

The website, which calls itself a ‘digital garage for vehicle owners’, is currently being promoted by a TV campaign featuring ‘Reggie the Regit frog’.

Reggie was created to build the Regit brand and promote the website’s tools that help car owners buy, sell and maintain their vehicles.

The firm says website engagement was dominated by cities which either have ultra-low emission zone like London or a clean air zone like Birmingham, Bristol, Leeds, Manchester and Edinburgh.

Regit says this suggests motorists are unsure if their vehicles are compliant with local regulations.

The new campaign began screening earlier this month during prime time viewing hours on Sky Sports and BT Sport channels during Premier League and Champions League football matches, running through to early June.

Chris Green, Regit CEO, said: ‘Over the last couple of years, we’ve redeveloped and redesigned our website to give car owners the information and tools they need to navigate a complex automotive sector compounded by fast changing legislation.

‘Our “Digital Garage” helps consumers to quickly check if their car is clean air compliant and road legal.

‘The timing is now right to build the Regit brand and scale our first party data and partnering with Sky TV was the standout solution for us.

‘We’re over the moon to see such hard and fast evidence that we made the right decision.’

Hatch London created the campaign and creative lead Bruce Crouch said: ‘Myself and the Hatch London team are delighted to launch Regit onto TV screens with “Reggie the frog” who we believe will become a familiar character with the consumer as brand awareness grows.’

Paul Barrett, head of commercial partnerships at Sky Media, said: ‘I’m really excited that Regit has chosen Sky Media as its Partner of Choice.

‘Taking the step into TV advertising is key for businesses looking to scale up, grow their brand and drive acquisition.

‘Regit has combined a smart creative approach with a media plan that reaches a mass audience.’

The advert is posted at the top of this story.