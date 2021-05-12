Log in

Renault ditches Renault Sport name and switches to Alpine Cars branding for performance cars

  • Renault Sport models will now be known as Alpines
  • Part of a wider plan to elevate Alpine name and develop the brand
  • Move already began this year with renaming of Renault Sport F1 team to Alpine F1 Team

Time 42 seconds ago

Renault has confirmed it’s ditching its much-loved Renault Sport branding and switching to the Alpine name for its performance models.

The move is part of a wider plan to elevate the Alpine Cars name and give it greater prominence, and follows Renault renaming its Formula 1 team as Alpine F1 Team this year.

Renault Sport is being moved under the Alpine Cars umbrella, as the firm wants its employees’ expertise to be used on the upcoming electric Alpine range.

The Renault Sport name has been synonymous with motorsport since its introduction in 1976, with the RS badging on road cars becoming recognised as a hallmark of a high quality driving experience.

Laurent Rossi, Alpine CEO, said: ‘As part of the reorganisation of the Renault Group by brand, it is essential that the various entities that make up the business unit bear the Alpine name and embody the values ​​and ambitions of the brand.

‘Alpine aims to be a premium sports brand at the forefront of innovation and technology. Alpine Cars with its expertise and experience in sports vehicles is a master card in achieving our goals.’

Robert Bonetto, product performance and engineering director at Alpine, added: ‘By becoming Alpine Cars, the teams are embarking on a new dynamic, rich in projects carried out with the support of the Alpine Racing teams and all of Renault Group’s businesses. This is an extremely exciting time for our engineers.’

Despite the name change, existing owners of Renault Sport cars will still be supported by the Alpine Cars team.

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer.

