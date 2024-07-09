Renault opens pop-up test drive store at London’s Westfield Shopping Centre

Renault has opened an interactive retail space at the popular Westfield London Shopping Centre in Shepherd’s Bush, which the company hopes will get more potential customers into the driving seat of its electrified line-up.

The unique space, which is set up like a boutique shop, is designed to be a ‘hub for visitors to discover the latest electrified additions to the rapidly-growing Renault range,’ according to the French marque.

The vehicles on display and available for a bookable test drive include the Scenic E-Tech 100 per cent electric – the current Car of the Year. The award-winning Megane E-Tech 100 per cent electric and Austral E-Tech full hybrid will also be available to explore with the help of a Renault product expert.

In order to draw in the crowds, Renault will also be making its eagerly-anticipated Renault 5 EV available for display in one of its first major public outings outside of major motor shows.

Products from the Renault 5 merchandise line will be on sale, while there’s also a dedicated games and activity area for younger family members, as well as a French patisserie if customers get peckish.

David Isherwood, Marketing Director, Renault UK, said: ‘Renault Scenic E-Tech 100 per cent electric and our wider electrified E-Tech range are designed for modern living, combining optimum space and usability with style, high levels of connectivity and a fun driving experience.

‘Making them conveniently available during people’s visits to Westfield Shopping Centre demonstrates just how easily they can fit into their lifestyle and allows all the family to enjoy the experience of electrified driving.’

Those interested in taking one of the aforementioned Renault’s for a test drive simply have to fill out an online form, but Renault will offer up to six hours of free parking at London’s Westfield following a succesful test drive, so drivers can make the most of the wider trail experience.