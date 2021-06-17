Renault’s Mobilize mobility arm to launch three new EVs

Mobilize has unveiled three futuristic new electric vehicles aimed at delivery and city drivers.

Renault’s mobility arm has revealed the Duo, Bento and Hippo models, which have been designed with ‘congested urban environments’ in mind.

All three are incredibly compact and will be among the most eco-friendly cars on the road.

The Duo – a shared mobility vehicle with two seats – aims to incorporate 50 per cent recycled materials in its creation.

In addition, Mobilize says that it will be 95 per cent recyclable when it reaches the end of its lifecycle.

The Bento has been designed to help with the delivery of small-sized goods.

Based on the Duo, it uses an electric powertrain but has a total volume of up to 1m3.

The Hippo has been designed to be used as a last-mile delivery vehicle and, as such, can deal with urban, rural and zero-emissions zones.

It features several interchangeable cargo elements to meet all manner of needs, such as parcel delivery of refrigerated transport.

It’s capable of carrying up to 200kg.

Clotilde Delbos, CEO of Mobilize, said: ‘Issues relating to mobility and energy transition are at the heart of concerns shared by consumers, businesses, cities, and territories.

‘Mobilize’s ambition, through its fully integrated and comprehensive offer, is to make a more sustainable world by providing mobility services, as well as services related to energy and data.

‘Building on partner ecosystems that are complementary to our own, we want to provide concrete solutions to promote ecological transition and develop more accessible mobility for people and goods, especially in complex and congested urban environments.’