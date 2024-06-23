Report claims CDK Global will pay hackers tens of millions of dollars in ransom

Six days on from when CDK Global was first hit by a cyber attack, a report claims that the US firm will pay the huge ransom.

Around 15,000 dealerships in the US and Canada working with the software provider have been unable to operate properly with CDK Global taking their services offline to prevent any further attacks.

According to Fortune, the company will pay hackers the ransom which is believed to amount to tens of millions of dollars.

Fortune published the comments from an uncited source who is said to be close to the matter, writing: ‘CDK is planning to make the payment, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the information is private’.

It is also reported that the attacking group is believed to be from eastern Europe.

The first attack is understood to have happened on Tuesday night (18th) and the next day CDK Global spokeswoman Lisa Finney said in a statement reported by CNN: ‘We are actively investigating a cyber-incident.

‘Out of an abundance of caution and concern for our customers, we have shut down most of our systems and are working diligently to get everything up and running as quickly as possible.’

Dealerships have been warned not to talk to people claiming to work for CDK Global, as hackers are trying to gain access to systems by gaining information over the phone or email.

Main image composite copyright © Blackball Media 2024