Car buyers are increasingly considering in-stock vehicles because of concerns about new car availability and delivery times.

That’s according to research by car-buying comparison site Carwow. A survey of 440 motorists a week ago revealed that 80 per cent of buyers would rather buy a new car that was available immediately from dealer stock than place a factory order if it meant delivery delays.

Meanwhile, a flash poll of 800 carwow visitors on Tuesday highlighted a current lack confidence in the new car supply chain, with more than 25 per cent believing an order placed with a manufacturer today wouldn’t be delivered for at least six months – and nine per cent reckoning it would take more than a year.

Conversely, despite many manufacturers temporarily halting production around the world, 21 per cent of buyers optimistically rexkon a new car can be delivered in three to six weeks.

Hasan Nergiz, director of OEM at Carwow said: ‘During these unprecedented times that our automotive industry is facing, we obviously welcome the optimism of some motorists on when factories will be back up and running.

‘But the reality is that the car manufacturing distribution model is truly global, multi-faceted and very complex. On average, building one model can involve more than 300 different suppliers worldwide and, as each part is essential, that means all factories globally need to be back working to full capacity for car production to restart.

‘For customers in-market now, the good news is manufacturers and dealers have several months’ worth of stocks available so there are many viable options. By browsing on the stock available pages and keeping an open mind on specs and optional extras, those looking to buy can get a car delivered to their door now and might even get a better deal.’

