Retirement home firm seeks out automotive sites for redevelopment

One of the UK’s best known retirement home developers has put a call out to automotive businesses who may want to sell as it looks for land for new properties.

McCarthy Stone has plans to acquire 60 new sites a year, and has identified car showrooms or similar-sized retail proper as ideal for acquisition.

It has previously completed successful retirement homes following ventures with dealerships and other automotive businesses.

New sites are typically brownfield land between 0.6 and 6 acres in a prominent position, within half a mile of shops and amenities and with a bus route nearby.

John Tonkiss, chief executive officer for McCarthy Stone, said: ‘In a post-pandemic world, it is absolutely vital that we continue to prioritise and empower older generations to live their lives to the full.

‘The provision of beautifully designed and well-located retirement communities can ensure older people who purchase or rent a property at one of our award-winning developments benefit from a sense of belonging, independence, and peace of mind.

‘In order to meet what is a growing demand for specialist retirement communities among an ageing UK population, we must continue to focus on increasing choice and accessibility and creating the infrastructure older generations need and desire.

‘We are on the hunt for sites to develop and are very keen to speak to landowners and agents in locations that will allow us to create more communities which support retirees to enjoy a better and happier future.’