Revealed: Euro NCAP’s safest cars of 2022

Euro NCAP has revealed its best-in-class winners for 2022 – one of the safety organisation’s busiest years.

The five cars achieved the highest overall scores based on their results for adult occupant protection, child occupant protection, vulnerable user protection plus safety assist technologies.

And for the first time, the list includes two Teslas and two Chinese newcomers to the European market.

Euro NCAP said the results underlined the importance of its five-star rating for establishing safety, credibility and quality in the European market for vehicle manufacturers in Europe, as well as beyond Europe’s borders.

The winners were:

Small Family Car – Ora Funky Cat

Large Family Car – Hyundai Ioniq 6

Executive Car – Tesla Model S

Small Off-Roader – Tesla Model Y

Large Off-Roader – Wey Coffee 01

Euro NCAP said the fully electric Ioniq 6 achieved exceptionally high results for adult occupant protection with 97 per cent.

Boasting the latest safety technologies, it also provided good protection for all critical body regions of the six-year and 10-year dummies in the frontal offset and side barrier tests, scoring maximum points.

It’s the brand’s first electric saloon and is packed with tech, while its streamlined shape enables a range of up to 338 miles.

2022 was notable for the number of new Chinese brands coming to Europe and achieving great results, commented the organisation.

Following some less-than-successful attempts to break into the European market in the past, several manufacturers are now showing that Chinese brands can compete on safety with well-established European brands.

It highlighted the Ora Funky Cat as being exceptionally well equipped and outperforming several familiar brands. The EV is already available in the UK, offering a 193-mile range.

Meanwhile, the Wey Coffee 01 – the second Chinese brand car listed, which is a plug-in hybrid – was praised for again being highly equipped and performing well in all categories.

It’s set to be introduced to Europe in Germany first, but there are hopes it’ll come to the UK in the future.

Its huge battery gives it a claimed electric range of 90 miles – almost three times that of many other hybrid SUVs.

Euro NCAP said Tesla’s Model S and Model Y were high achievers in adult occupant protection, with both gaining the highest score of 98 per cent in safety assist out of all the vehicles in the list.

The Model S was also the best-in-class achiever in the pure electric category. It can’t be bought in the UK as yet but it’s expected that ordering will be available later in 2023.

Michiel van Ratingen, Euro NCAP’s secretary general, said: ‘2022 has been one of Euro NCAP’s busiest years yet and we have seen a lot of new car makers and new technologies.

‘It’s clear a good Euro NCAP rating is seen by car manufacturers as critical to success in Europe.

‘This can only mean better safety equipment and safer cars for European consumers all round.’

