Revealed: The 10 used models that lost the most value in August

Over the weekend, Car Dealer revealed the 10 used models that have seen the biggest hike in value over the past 12 months. But what about the other end of the scale?

What of those vehicles that have declined in price over the past year, despite used car values being higher than ever?

Using the same data, from Auto Trader’s latest retail price index, the worst-performing models can now be revealed.

Among the models to depreciate moderately were the Audi SQ5 and the Mazda CX-30, which both lost less than five per cent of their value, on a year-on-year basis.

Moving up the list, the Land Rover Discovery 4 depreciated by 5.1 per cent and the Mercedes SLC by 5.3 per cent.

Also in the top 10 are the Mercedes SLC, the DS7 Crossback, the Mazda MX-5 RF, the BMW 8-Series and the Land Rover Discovery 3

The top two consists of the Mini Roadster, which fell in value by 10.5 per cent, and the Jaguar XK, which depreciated by 12 per cent.

The full list can be seen below…

Top 10 depreciating used models in August

10. Audi SQ5

Average asking price: £34,325

Loss in value: 4.4 per cent

9. Mazda CX-30

Average asking price: £23,204

Loss in value: 4.6 per cent

8. Land Rover Discovery 4

Average asking price: £20,085

Loss in value: 5.1 per cent

7. Mercedes SLC

Average asking price: £23,731

Loss in value: 5.3 per cent

6. DS7 Crossback

Average asking price: £25,991

Loss in value: 5.8 per cent

5. Mazda MX-5 RF

Average asking price: £19,410

Loss in value: 6.1 per cent

4. BMW 8-Series

Average asking price: £53,206

Loss in value: 7.4 per cent

3. Land Rover Discovery 3

Average asking price: £7,472

Loss in value: 10.2 per cent

2. Mini Roadster

Average asking price: £8,494

Loss in value: 10.5 per cent

1. Jaguar XK

Average asking price: £22,366

Loss in value: 12.0 per cent