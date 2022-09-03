Revealed: The 10 used models that saw the biggest price growth in August

Used car prices grew for the 29th consecutive month in August with values remaining sky-high despite fears of a crash.

Data released by Auto Trader yesterday (August 2) revealed that the average price of a used car now stands at £17,039 but even among such pricey company, some vehicles stand out from the rest.

To find out which models are still climbing the most, Auto Trader has compiled a top 10.

The list is topped by the Peugeot 107, which moves up from the fourth position it claimed last month.

The hatchback had an average asking price of £3,652 in August, representing a year-on-year rise of 43.2 per cent.

Also moving up the list was the Fiat Punto, which rose from fifth to second in the list.

Last month’s winner – the Seat Alhambra – drops off the list completely but new entries include the Renault Twingo and Toyota Prius.

Returning to the list after also appearing in July’s top 10 are the likes of the Peugeot 308, Hyundai ix20 and Renault Scenic.

The full list can be seen below…

The 10 used cars that saw the biggest rises in value last month

1. Peugeot 107

Average asking price: £3,652

Price growth: 43.2 per cent

2. Fiat Punto

Average asking price: £4,802

Price growth: 39.5 per cent

3. Renault Scenic

Average asking price: £7,501

Price growth: 38.5 per cent

4. Toyota Prius

Average asking price: £15,388

Price growth: 38.0 per cent

5. Nissan Note

Average asking price: £5,668

Price growth: 37.9 per cent

6. Hyundai ix20

Average asking price: £9,423

Price growth: 36.1 per cent

7. Toyota Avensis

Average asking price: £8,122

Price growth: 34.7 per cent

8. Kia Picanto

Average asking price: £8,909

Price growth: 33.2 per cent

9. Peugeot 308

Average asking price: £11,097

Price growth: 32.8 per cent

10. Renault Twingo

Average asking price: £4,854

Price growth: 32.7 per cent