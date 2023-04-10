Log in

Revealed: The electric used cars that increased and decreased the most in value in March

  • Tesla Model Y saw largest price increase in March month-on-month, while Volvo XC40 saw biggest fall
  • Hoever, year-on-year prices show different story
  • Market remains volatile, says Auto Trader
Time 6:54 am, April 10, 2023

Prices of electric cars continued to be volatile in March thanks to dramatic increases in levels of supply.

Data compiled exclusively for Car Dealer by Auto Trader showed that while overall electric car prices remained depressed in March, prices of some increased marginally month-on-month.

Tesla’s Model Y saw the largest month-on-month increase at 3.9 per cent, with the average asking price on the marketplace standing at £51,760.

Meanwhile, the Volvo XC40 Recharge saw the biggest price drop between February and March, with average prices slipping by 2.9 per cent to £46,275.

The full list of the top five largest price increases and top five price decreases is listed below.

While data showing prices of used Model Ys increased between February and March could be seen as good news, year-on-year figures paint a different picture.

The average asking price of the Tesla Model Y in March 2023 was still 12.3 per cent LOWER than prices seen in March 2022.

Moreover the Tesla Model 3, which ranks in third place in the top five list with prices rising by 2.3 per cent month-on-month, is still DOWN by a whopping 22.6 per cent compared to a year ago.

The data also shows NO electric car advertised on Auto Trader grew in price when March 2023 is compared to the same month last year.

The picture is ‘incredibly nuanced’, Auto Trader’s data and insights director Richard Walker told Car Dealer.

‘Although consumer demand for used electric cars was up 23 per cent year-on-year last month, the levels of supply increased 270 per cent,’ he said.

‘This massive surge in electric stock is having a profound impact on average used EV retail prices, falling around 15 per cent in March.

‘However, the market is incredibly nuanced. Those models that are seeing levels of supply grow at a faster rate than demand are experiencing a price adjustment, but there’s plenty of models where demand is as strong, if not stronger than supply, and as a result are offering good profit potential.’

Auto Trader’s latest Monthly Market Intelligence report reveals March was ‘a buyers’ market for EVs’ with more affordable used EVs emerging as a trend.

Of the circa 26,000 used EVs advertised on the marketplace in March, 24 per cent were priced up to £20,000 – up from seven per cent in August.


The price gap between ICE and EVs is decreasing too. Recently, Swansway boss Peter Smyth said he had told his buyers not to pay a premium for an electric car over an ICE vehicle. That came as dealers revealed they were holding off buying EVs.

In August 2022, the typical advertised price of a BMW 3 Series was £24,000 compared to the £45,000 advertised for a typical Tesla Model 3.

As of March, that gap had narrowed to just £4,000 (£27,000 for the 3 Series and £31,000 for the Tesla Model 3).

Top 5 largest price increases in March, month-on-month

Tesla Model Y via PA

1. Tesla Model Y

Average asking price: £51,760
Price impact month-month: 3.9%
Price impact year-on-year: -12.3%

Mercedes EQC

2. Mercedes-Benz EQC

Average asking price: £56,897
Price impact month-month: 3.6%
Price impact year-on-year: -11.2%

MG5 electric vehicle, Apr 2021

3. MG5

Average asking price: £24,842
Price impact month-month: 2.5%
Price impact year-on-year: -2.4%

Tesla Model 3 was most unreliable electric car

4. Tesla Model 3

Average asking price: £33,350
Price impact month-month: 2.3%
Price impact year-on-year: -22.6%

Smart ForFour

5. Smart ForFour

Average asking price: £15,304
Price impact month-month: 2.2%
Price impact year-on-year: -7.8%

Top 5 largest price decreases in March, month-on-month

5. DS 3 Crossback

Average asking price: £22,522
Price impact month-month: -1.6%
Price impact year-on-year: -14.8%

ID.3 on the road

4. Volkswagen ID.3

Average asking price: £29,069
Price impact month-month: -1.7%
Price impact year-on-year: -21.8%

3. Hyundai Ioniq

Average asking price: £19,164
Price impact month-month: -1.8%
Price impact year-on-year: -20.7%

Lexus UX300e

2. Lexus UX 300e

Average asking price: £35,532
Price impact month-month: -2.1%
Price impact year-on-year: -12.5%

Volvo XC40 Recharge

1. Volvo XC40 Recharge

Average asking price: £46,275
Price impact month-month: -2.9%
Price impact year-on-year: -15.6%

 

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer. In October 2021 he became Car Dealer's associate editor.

