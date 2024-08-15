Revealed: The most expensive used car parts to be sold on eBay UK so far this year

Whether you are a dealer or a customer, the market for second-hand car parts is one that the majority of drivers will have to dip into during their lives.

For some, this means spending a few quid on something small, like a new windscreen wiper blade, but in several cases the bill can run to the tens of thousands.

Among the biggest marketplaces for used car parts is eBay, which sees millions of pounds changing hands every year.

Now the firm has revealed the most expensive parts and accessories sold on its platform for the first six months of this year, with performance engines, carbon fibre parts and exclusive number plates all featuring in the top 10.

When it comes to the biggest buys, the top three places in the list all came in the performance car sector.

Coming in first place was an Audi R8 5.2 V10 petrol engine, which was bought for £16,567, having completed just over 38,500 miles.

The lot was followed in second and third place by two sets of Porsche carbon bucket seats, the first pair being for a 911 GT3 at £13,085 and the second being for the smaller Cayman GT4 at £11,962.

Meanwhile, fourth place a battery pack for a Tesla Model S, which cost one buyer £8,606 – a huge discount compared to the price of a brand-new Tesla battery.

Continuing the Tesla theme, fifth place was taken by the exclusive private registration plate ‘ELON X’, which cost one punter £8,606.

Another personalised reg number –’DIESEL’ – also made the top 10, selling for £8,135.

Elsewhere, the most expensive item related to Ferrari was not an engine or carbon fibre body part, but a complete set of tailored luggage for the classic 512TR supercar, which went for £8,518.

Top 10 car parts and accessories sold on eBay UK during 2024

Rank Make / Model Part Price paid 1 Audi R8 V10 Engine – 38,598 miles £16,567 2 Porsche 911 GT3 (991) Carbon Bucket Seats £13,086 3 Porsche GT4 (918) Carbon Bucket Seats £11,962 4 Tesla Model S High Voltage Battery £8,606 5 NA Private Registration – ELON X £8,606 6 Ferrari 512 TR Schedoni Luggage Set £8,518 7 NA Private Registration – DIESEL £8,134 8 Range Rover V8 (L405) V8 Engine – 32,537 miles £7,884 9 Porsche 991 Turbo S (991) PDK Gearbox £7,650 10 Mercedes E63 Engine and Gearbox £7,650

Commenting on the findings, Laura Richards, category lead at eBay car parts and accessories, said: ‘Like a lot of eBay users, we are passionate car enthusiasts at heart.

‘We see some incredible listings being posted, and subsequently sold, on eBay – it’s always interesting to see what sells on the site.

‘With tens of millions of car parts and accessories available, from the basics, such as tyres and oil, right up to specialist and high-performance parts that you see on the list, eBay is a perfect one-stop-shop solution to help our customers find the parts and accessories they need for their vehicles.’