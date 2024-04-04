Revealed: The top 10 fastest-selling used cars on Motors in March

Small, medium and large SUVs of all fuel types dominated the fastest-selling used cars that were listed on Motors last month.

That’s according to latest data exclusively revealed to Car Dealer today and which saw them accounting for nine of the top 10 positions.

Audi’s e-tron, pictured, was the zippiest-selling second-hand car, leaving forecourts after just 10.8 days on average.

The German marque also made up 40% of the top 1o, with the e-tron’s Q5, Q4 and Q2 stablemates figuring in the Motors chart as well.

March proved to be the fastest month for sales during the first quarter of 2024 too, said the marketplace.

Motors marketing director Lucy Tugby said: ‘The ongoing downward realignment of EV prices is resonating with used buyers, with the two fastest-selling cars on Motors in March both fully electric models.

‘The Audi e-tron SUV averaged just 10.8 days on dealer forecourts, closely followed by the Polestar 2 fastback at 11.4 days, suggesting that price corrections are making buying decisions easier for those in the market for desirable EVs from premium brands.

‘However, Volvo’s C40 EV was also in the rankings, averaging 15.2 days in stock, despite some late-plate models seeing an average month-on-month price rise of 11%.’

Tugby added: ‘Our Market View analysis of the month shows the 10 fastest sellers significantly outperforming the wider market, with average days in stock tracking at 35 days in March – the fastest month for sales in Q1.’

Top 10 Fastest-Selling Used Cars March 2024

1) Audi e-tron – 10.8 days to sell on average

2) Polestar 2 – 11.4

3) Audi Q5 – 12.0

4) Audi Q4 – 12.7

5) Skoda Kodiaq – 14.8

6) Volvo C40 – 15.2

7) Audi Q2 – 15.5

8) Skoda Karoq – 15.6

10=) Mercedes-Benz GLB – 15.9

10=) Volvo XC40 – 15.9

Source: Motors Market View