Revealed: The used car prices that went up the most last month as list is dominated by cheap and cheerful models

Earlier this week, Car Dealer revealed that EVs dominated the list of used cars that lost the most value in May. But what about the other end of the scale?
What of those vehicles that saw their values shoot up in the fifth month of the year, as retail prices rose for the 38th month in a row.
Using the same data, from Auto Trader’s latest Retail Price Index, the best-performing models can now be revealed.
Whereas the worst performing model in May was the Tesla Model S, the used car that gained the most value was the Peugeot Partner Tepee.
The surprising result comes after Auto Trader’s number crunchers found the model’s average asking price rose by 18.3 per cent, year-on-year.
Elsewhere, the list in dominated by small, cheap city cars including the Fiat Panda (16.9 per cent); Renault Twingo (15.2 per cent) and Hyundai i10 (13.8 per cent).
There is also room for the Volkswagen up! (13.8 per cent) as well as Hyundai’s i30 (11.9 per cent) and Picanto (11.8 per cent).
In contrast to the list of biggest depreciators, which featured several luxury models, the top 10 featured only one premium brand.
The Mercedes S Class was by far the most expensive model on the list, with an average asking price of £36,341 – an 11.3 per cent rise.
There was also a spot for former Car Dealer Used Car Awards Car of the Year winner, the Suzuki Jimny, which saw its value increase by 12 per cent last month.
The full list can be seen below…
Top 10 used cars that made the most money in February
10. Mercedes S-Class
Average asking price: £36,341
Price rise: 11.3%
9. Kia Picanto
Average asking price: £9,516
Price rise: 11.8%
8. Hyundai i30
Average asking price: £8,559
Price rise: 13.8%
7. Suzuki Jimny
Average asking price: £11,399
Price rise: 12.0%
6. Volvo XC70
Average asking price: £10,990
Price rise: 13.0%
5. Volkswagen up!
Average asking price: £9,150
Price rise: 13.8%
4. Hyundai i10
Average asking price: £8,559
Price rise: 13.8%
3. Renault Twingo
Average asking price: £5,253
Price rise: 15.2%
2. Fiat Panda
Average asking price: £6,631
Price rise: 16.9%
1. Peugeot Partner Tepee
Average asking price: £10,184
Price rise: 18.3%