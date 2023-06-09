Revealed: The used car prices that went up the most last month as list is dominated by cheap and cheerful models

Earlier this week, Car Dealer revealed that EVs dominated the list of used cars that lost the most value in May. But what about the other end of the scale?

What of those vehicles that saw their values shoot up in the fifth month of the year, as retail prices rose for the 38th month in a row.

Using the same data, from Auto Trader’s latest Retail Price Index, the best-performing models can now be revealed.

Whereas the worst performing model in May was the Tesla Model S, the used car that gained the most value was the Peugeot Partner Tepee.

The surprising result comes after Auto Trader’s number crunchers found the model’s average asking price rose by 18.3 per cent, year-on-year.

Elsewhere, the list in dominated by small, cheap city cars including the Fiat Panda (16.9 per cent); Renault Twingo (15.2 per cent) and Hyundai i10 (13.8 per cent).

There is also room for the Volkswagen up! (13.8 per cent) as well as Hyundai’s i30 (11.9 per cent) and Picanto (11.8 per cent).

In contrast to the list of biggest depreciators, which featured several luxury models, the top 10 featured only one premium brand.

The Mercedes S Class was by far the most expensive model on the list, with an average asking price of £36,341 – an 11.3 per cent rise.

There was also a spot for former Car Dealer Used Car Awards Car of the Year winner, the Suzuki Jimny, which saw its value increase by 12 per cent last month.

The full list can be seen below…

Top 10 used cars that made the most money in February

10. Mercedes S-Class

Average asking price: £36,341

Price rise: 11.3%

9. Kia Picanto

Average asking price: £9,516

Price rise: 11.8%

8. Hyundai i30

Average asking price: £8,559

Price rise: 13.8%

7. Suzuki Jimny

Average asking price: £11,399

Price rise: 12.0%

6. Volvo XC70

Average asking price: £10,990

Price rise: 13.0%

5. Volkswagen up!

Average asking price: £9,150

Price rise: 13.8%

4. Hyundai i10

Average asking price: £8,559

Price rise: 13.8%

3. Renault Twingo

Average asking price: £5,253

Price rise: 15.2%

2. Fiat Panda

Average asking price: £6,631

Price rise: 16.9%

1. Peugeot Partner Tepee

Average asking price: £10,184

Price rise: 18.3%